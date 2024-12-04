SUSE Renames Several Products for Better Name Recognition

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Dec 04, 2024



Quoting: SUSE Renames Several Products for Better Name R... » Linux Magazine —

SUSE has been around for a long time and offers several outstanding products, one of which has gone by the moniker SUSE Linux Enterprise. Another product SUSE has offered for a while now has lived under the name Liberty Linux, which provides customers with a unified support experience for managing heterogeneous environments.

Well, Liberty Linux is now SUSE Multi Linux Support, a product that offers support not only for SUSE users but also stands as an alternative to Red Hat's support.

Liberty Linux isn't the only product that has seen a name change. There's also Rancher (SUSE's Kubernetes), which is now SUSE Rancher; Harvester is now SUSE Virtualization; Longhorn is now SUSE Storage; and New Vector is now SUSE Security.