posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Dec 04, 2024



Quoting: openSUSE Empowers Creative Professionals - openSUSE News —

Creative professionals exploring alternatives that allow them to continue working without investing in costly new hardware and software upgrades can look at Linux as the end of Windows 10 approaches.

Distributions and flavors like openSUSE’s Tumbleweed, Leap, Slowroll, Kalpa and Aeon and other Linux distributions offer an excellent platform for creators with a wide variety of powerful, open-source tools designed to meet the needs of artists, designers, photographers, videographers and video editors.

From Indie short films to podcasts, open-source software and tools are available as a Flatpak, AppImage or as a native applications for creative people to create.

Many user-friendly tools are viable alternatives to popular, proprietary commercial applications like Photoshop, Illustrator, Final Cut Pro and others.