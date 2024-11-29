I have a small raspberry Pi server at home that runs a few services like gitea (my own personal github alternative) and nextcloud (my own self-hosted google drive alternative). Self hosting teaches you a lot about how things on the internet work under the hood, and gives you a sense of power since you are fully in control of the services you run. The annoying thing is that it is very easy to expose services on a local network, but not so trivial to securely expose them to the outside world. That makes file servers and git repository servers a lot less useful: I have to be at home to have access. Here I describe the steps I took.