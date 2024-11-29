today's howtos
[Old] Niels Cautaerts ☛ Accessing your home server outside your local network
I have a small raspberry Pi server at home that runs a few services like gitea (my own personal github alternative) and nextcloud (my own self-hosted google drive alternative). Self hosting teaches you a lot about how things on the internet work under the hood, and gives you a sense of power since you are fully in control of the services you run. The annoying thing is that it is very easy to expose services on a local network, but not so trivial to securely expose them to the outside world. That makes file servers and git repository servers a lot less useful: I have to be at home to have access. Here I describe the steps I took.
TecMint ☛ 40+ Linux Commands for a Better Machine Learning Workflow
Over the past decade, I’ve come to understand the significance of mastering a variety of Linux commands to boost productivity, streamline tasks, and manage resources efficiently.
ID Root ☛ How To Install PowerShell on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS [Ed: Giving Microsoft control over one's workflow is a terrible idea]
PowerShell is a powerful scripting language and command-line shell designed for system administration and automation. Originally developed for Windows, PowerShell has evolved into a cross-platform tool that can run on various operating systems, including Linux.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Pyenv on Fedora 41
Pyenv is a powerful tool that allows developers to easily install, manage, and switch between multiple Python versions on a single machine. This flexibility is crucial for testing applications across different Python releases, ensuring compatibility, and leveraging version-specific features. >
ID Root ☛ How To Install WireGuard on Manjaro
WireGuard is a cutting-edge VPN protocol that offers superior performance and security compared to traditional options like OpenVPN or IPsec. Its lightweight codebase and efficient cryptographic primitives make it an ideal choice for both desktop and mobile devices. Manjaro users can benefit from WireGuard’s speed, simplicity, and robust encryption to protect their online activities.
ID Root ☛ How To Install FTP Server on Fedora 41
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install FTP Server on Fedora 41. File Transfer Protocol (FTP) servers have long been a staple in network file management, offering a straightforward method for transferring files between computers.
ID Root ☛ How To Install FTP Server on AlmaLinux 9
File Transfer Protocol (FTP) remains a popular method for transferring files between computers over a network. While there are newer alternatives, FTP’s simplicity and wide support make it a go-to choice for many scenarios. AlmaLinux 9, a robust and stable GNU/Linux distribution, provides an excellent platform for hosting an FTP server.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Bauh on Manjaro
In the ever-evolving world of GNU/Linux package management, Bauh stands out as a versatile and user-friendly graphical interface for managing software on various distributions, including Manjaro. This comprehensive guide will walk you through the process of installing Bauh on your Manjaro system, helping you harness its power to streamline your software management tasks.
ID Root ☛ How To Install DeaDBeeF on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
DeaDBeeF, cleverly named after the hexadecimal code 0xDEADBEEF, is a cross-platform audio player that has gained popularity among GNU/Linux users for its lightweight performance and extensive format support. Designed to cater to both casual users and audio enthusiasts, DeaDBeeF offers a blend of simplicity and advanced features that set it apart from other media players.
