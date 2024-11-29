Microsoft Interference, Free, Libre, and Open Source Software (FLOSS), and Development
Openwashing
Open Source Initiative ☛ Celebrating 5 years at the Open Source Initiative: a journey of growth, challenges, and community engagement [Ed: Nick Vidal, a Microsoft-funded Microsoft operative occupying OSI to undermine its original mission]
Reaching the five-year mark at the Open Source Initiative (OSI) has been a huge privilege. It’s been a whirlwind of progress, personal growth, and community engagement—filled with highs, great challenges, and plenty of Open Source celebrations. As I reflect on this milestone, it’s impossible not to feel both gratitude and excitement for what lies ahead. This isn’t just a story about my career—it’s about the evolution of Open Source, the incredible people I’ve worked with, and the values we’ve championed.
R
Rlang ☛ Examining Meta-Analysis
Joseph Rickert and I put together an experiment trying to both run a standard meta-analysis and then reproduce similar results directly using Bayesian methods. I think it came out really interesting and we share it here at R Works and also here on Microsoft's proprietary prison Microsoft's proprietary prison GitHub .
Rlang ☛ R Shiny Deployment: 5 Options for Individuals and Enterprises
Developing a Shiny app is relatively straightforward, but deploying it to a production environment is a whole another set of challenges. If you’re unfamiliar, R Shiny is a powerful web application framework for building interactive data visualizations, dashboards, and other data-driven applications.
Rlang ☛ Big-Scale Data Dashboards With Observable Framework
If your organization is looking to build dynamic and interactive dashboards with a strong emphasis on performance or large scale, the Observable Framework could be an ideal fit.
Rlang ☛ Mastering While and Do While Loops in C: A Beginner’s Guide
Loops are a fundamental concept in programming that allow you to execute a block of code repeatedly until a specified condition is met. In C, two commonly used loop constructs are the while loop and the do while loop
Rlang ☛ How to Interpolate Missing Values in R: A Step-by-Step Guide with Examples
Missing data is a common problem in data analysis. Fortunately, R provides powerful tools to handle missing values, including the zoo library and the na.approx() function. In this article, we’ll explore how to use these tools to interpolate missing values in R, with several practical examples.
Hardware/Modding
Raspberry Pi ☛ Ocean Prompting Process: How to get the results you want from an LLM
Discover the OCEAN prompting process: a simple framework to harness AI tools like ChatGPT, Gemini, and Claude for teaching.
Debian Family
Debian ☛ New Debian Developers and Maintainers (September and October 2024)
The following contributors got their Debian Developer accounts in the last two months:
- Joachim Bauch (fancycode)
- Alexander Kjäll (capitol)
- Jan Mojžíš (janmojzis)
- Xiao Sheng Wen (atzlinux)
The following contributors were added as Debian Maintainers in the last two months:
- Alberto Bertogli
- Alexis Murzeau
- David Heilderberg
- Xiyue Deng
- Kathara Sasikumar
- Philippe Swartvagher
Graphics Stack
GamingOnLinux ☛ Mesa 24.2.8 released for Linux with bug fixes, last update for the 24.2 series
Developer Eric Engestrom announced the release of Mesa 24.2.8 open source graphics drivers for Linux with some bug fixes. This is going to be the last in the 24.2 series, with work now focused on the recently released Mesa 24.3, although you should usually wait for the first point release.
