Review: Linux Lite 7.2

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Nov 25, 2024



Quoting: DistroWatch.com: Put the fun back into computing. Use Linux, BSD. —

Also, the update process isn't as smooth as it could be. If you turn on the computer and try to update before the built-in Lite updater is ready, it won't update. Use the Lite updater before then - or even APT - and it just hangs. Plus, the update manager can be slow to set itself up after booting; it once took four minutes before it showed updates.

Despite the polish elsewhere, Lite 7.2 suffers from that most annoying of bugs - the CUPS "failed to connect to server" error when trying to add a printer using the GUI. Even though this is a CUPS problem, it doesn't always show up and I was hoping it wouldn't here. But no luck, so there will lots of head-scratching when a Windows user does a web search and is told to go to the browser, type "localhost:631" and then navigate the CUPS site to add a printer - when, of course, adding printers is one of the few things Windows does well.

In the end, Linux Lite 7.2 is a terrific example of what the Linux community does best - a straightforward, works out of the box distribution that is focused on a specific use and doesn't try to do too much or to be too many things to too many people. Yes, there are some annoyances, but they aren't big enough problems to make someone start pounding the keyboard and wishing they were still using Windows. And don't all of is want to avoid that?