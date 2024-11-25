Free and Open Source Software
-
Qpdf Tools - manage PDFs - LinuxLinks
Qpdf Tools is an easy-to-use Qt interface for Ghostscript and QPDF. Ghostscript is a suite of software which mainly is used for the rasterization or rendering of such page description language files, for the display or printing of document pages, and the conversion between PostScript and PDF files.
With Qpdf Tools, you can easily compress, split, merge, and even rotate your PDF documents.
Magpie - X11 window manager and compositor library - LinuxLinks
Magpie is a soft-fork of GNOME’s Mutter at version 43 tailored to the requirements of the Budgie Desktop 10 series (from v10.8 and later). Magpie allows mutter based desktops such as GNOME Shell to co-exist since the key-components such as libmagpie are separated by both name and file-system install location. Magpie shares some Mutter shared files; therefore these need to be delivered/installed as part of the distribution from its mutter package. Alternatively these files can be delivered using the meson option “with_shared_components” where budgie-desktop is not required to co-exist with any mutter based desktops.
Magpie is used by the Budgie Desktop as its window manager. It can also be run standalone, using the command “magpie”, but just running plain magpie is only intended for debugging purposes.
This is free and open source software.
hyper - protective and efficient HTTP library - LinuxLinks
hyper is billed as a protective and efficient HTTP library for all.
hyper is a relatively low-level library, meant to be a building block for libraries and applications.
This is free and open source software.