Free and Open Source Software

LILYGO to Launch ESP32-Based Gizmo with E-Paper Display, LoRa, and MagSafe Charging

The T5 E-Paper S3 Pro is a compact development board featuring the ESP32-S3-WROOM-1 microcontroller alongside advanced capabilities. Designed for low-power applications, it integrates wireless connectivity, e-paper technology, and peripheral support

Waveshare Development Boards Feature RP2350 with 100 Mbps Ethernet or 1.14-Inch LCD

Waveshare has introduced a series of microcontroller development boards based on the RP2350 chipset designed by Raspberry Pi. These boards cater to diverse development needs, offering features such as GPIO expandability, 100 Mbps Ethernet, and compact LCD displays.

TANGO-7010 Series Featuring Intel 12th Gen i3 to i9 Cores and Triple 2.5GbE Ports

ICP Deutschland recently introduced the TANGO-7010 series, a compact mini PC powered by Intel 12th-generation Core processors. Designed for demanding applications, the series features efficient thermal management with a system fan and supports various storage interfaces.

Compulab’s UCM-iMX95 with NXP i.MX 95 Processor, Real-Time Cortex-M7, and eIQ Neutron NPU

The UCM-iMX95, a compact System-on-Module by Compulab, is built around the NXP i.MX 95 processor, leveraging ARM Cortex-A55 cores clocked at up to 2.0 GHz. Optimized for industrial applications, it delivers robust performance in graphics, image processing, and artificial intelligence workloads.

Milk-V Launches MILK-V Megrez PC, Starting at $199.00

The Milk-V Megrez incorporates the ESWIN EIC7700X system-on-chip. This device features a quad-core SiFive P550 CPU based on the RISC-V RV64GBCH architecture, operating at a clock speed of up to 1.8 GHz.

invisCAM A Compact 2MP Camera for Low Light and Low Power Applications

This month, Arducam introduced the invisCAM, a compact imaging solution that integrates advanced functionality and precise engineering within a small form factor. The camera is designed to address the challenges of achieving high-quality imaging, functional versatility, and cost efficiency in a portable USB device.

Coin-sized ESP32-H2-WROOM-07 RISC-V Module with BLE, Thread, and Zigbee Support for $2.13

The ESP32-H2-WROOM-07 is a compact module featuring a RISC-V single-core 32-bit microprocessor and support for Bluetooth Low Energy. It can be configured with up to 4 MB of flash memory and is designed for applications such as smart home systems, industrial automation, and consumer electronics.

9to5Linux

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: November 24th, 2024

Free and Open Source Software

Wine 9.22 Released with Display Mode Virtualization Support

  
Wine 9.22 is now available with Wayland driver enabled by default, DirectPlay network boosts, Unicode CLDR 46 updates, and display virtualization


  
 


 
Why the Pixel Tablet's cancellation makes sense in light of a possible Android and Chrome OS merge

 
Canonical wants Ubuntu 20.04 LTS users to upgrade as End of Life approaches

  
Canonical has issued a warning to users of Ubuntu 20.04 LTS

 
4 new episodes

 
gadgets and hacking

 
Guix/Hurd on a Thinkpad X60

  
A lot has happened with respect to the Hurd since our Childhurds and GNU/Hurd Substitutes post

 
Magpie is used by the Budgie Desktop as its window manager

 
Review: Linux Lite 7.2

  
Linux Lite 7.2 is an update from the 7.0 release in June, and it's based on Ubuntu 24.04.1 LTS and will receive five years of support

 
KDE: UX Insights (that we cannot get right now)

  
After the criticism in the last post about the limitations of KUserFeedback (KUF) for doing data-driven UX work

 
9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: November 24th, 2024

  
The 215th installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on November 24th, 2024.

 
Some of the latest articles

 
TuxCare and Cloudimg Partner to Bring Patches to Dead Linux Cloud Images

  
TuxCare has partnered with UK-based Cloudimg, to bring its customers TuxCare Endless Lifecycle Support for keeping end-of-life Linux distributions supported

 
Here's what I'll miss about Chrome OS once it turns into Android

 
Just Starting in the Linux Terminal? Here Are Some Setup Tips

  
The Linux terminal is useful, but it sometimes gets a bad rap for being boring

 
This is free and open source software

 
GNU/Linux and FOSS links

 
Applications in focus

 
With Linux twist

 
coding related links

 
ESP32 and more

 
from the past week

 
many howots for today and some older ones

 
FreeBSD 14.2-RC1 Now Available

  
The first Release Candidate build of the 14.2-RELEASE release cycle is now available

 
10 Best Linux FTP Clients for Every User in 2024

  
Looking for reliable FTP clients on Linux

 
Moksha – modern iteration of the Enlightenment window manager

  
This is free and open source software

 
RELIANOID Load Balancer Community Edition v7.5 Release Notes

  
We are thrilled to announce the release of RELIANOID 7.5.0 (Community Edition)

 
AlmaLinux OS 9.5 Is Here as a Free Alternative to Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9.5

  
The AlmaLinux OS Foundation announced today the release and general availability of AlmaLinux OS 9.5 (codename Teal Serval), as the latest stable version of this free Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) fork.

 
GhostBSD 24.10.1 Is Now Available

  
We're excited to announce the release of GhostBSD 24.10.1

 
KaOS 2024.11

  
More application are now ready to use Qt6 and Frameworks 6 including Freecad, Sqlitebrowser, Cantor, Kalzium, Webacmoid and Liquidshell

 
the Red Hat universe in blogs and news sites

 
Some of the latest articles

 
Archinstall 3.0.1: Improved Partition Management and System Stability

  
Archinstall 3.0.1, a guided installer for Arch Linux, is a patch update that fixes partition issues, improves code quality, and enhances user experience

 
GNU/Linux and FOSS news

 
Some openSUSE updates

 
Gadgets and more

 
Milk-V Launches MILK-V Megrez PC, Starting at $199.00

  
The Milk-V Megrez, first announced in August this year, is recognized as one of the first RISC-V hardware hypervisors available in the market

 
Mozilla/Firefox picks

 
Development bits

 
Only free and open source software is featured here

 
Security bits and pieces

 
more howtos

 
Compulab's UCM-iMX95 with NXP i.MX 95 Processor, Real-Time Cortex-M7, and eIQ Neutron NPU

  
The UCM-iMX95 supports mainline Linux and the Yocto Project, with a comprehensive Board Support Package

 
Linux Kernel 6.12 Officially Released, This Is What's New

  
Linus Torvalds announced today the release and general availability of Linux kernel 6.12, the latest stable version of the Linux kernel that introduces several new features and improvements.

 
many howtos, esp. idroo

 
Canonical/Ubuntu news

 
The full cost of Microsoft deployments

 
gamers' news

 
mesa 24.3.0

  
This release has seen the continuing trend of OpenGL work slowing down

 
Mozilla, BSD, and more

 
Some gaming picks

 
Development related picks

 
Some hardware picks

 
Google Demotes GNU/Linux to Linux (Android), Linux Foundation Gets Misleading Puff Piece From SJVN

  
setbacks?

 
mostly Red Hat stuff

 
this weekend's first batch

 
Inc. bugfix releases

 
Your next Android phone could swap out Google Fit for this alternative

 
security and commercial bits

 
FreeCAD 1.0 Released After 22 Years in Development

  
Good things come to those who wait, and for 3D modelling professionals with a preference for open-source software

 
Only free and open source software is eligible for inclusion here

 
This Week in Plasma: Battery Charge Cycles in Info Center

  
This week we of course continued the customary bug-fixing, but got some nice new features and UI improvements too

 
This Week in GNOME: #175 Magic

  
Update on what happened across the GNOME project in the week from November 15 to November 22

 
Some of the latest articles

 
Linux Code of Conduct Board and CoC Supremacy Over Code/Function

  
CoC strikes