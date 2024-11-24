We regularly sync various git repos from upstream to our company specific GNU/Linux repository. However, sometimes when working on a development machine, I need a branch from stable that we have not synced yet. If I did a blobless clone from our repository, doing a fetch from stable is going to pull over lots of blobs that I do not need.



Instead, I want to fetch just a specific tag. I can do this by adding the tag to the fetch command, and it will pull over only those blobs