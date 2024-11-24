Programming Leftovers
-
Rlang ☛ Effect Plots in Python and R
The plots show different types of feature effects relevant in modeling: [...]
-
Federal News Network ☛ DARPA tries a simple but profound concept to improve cybersecurity
The Defense Advanced Research Project Agency is seeking a simple but tricky-to-execute approach to cybersecurity. It would essentially break software into small pieces that are hard for [crackers] to access. The program manager in DARPA’s Information Innovation Office, Howard Shrobe, joined the Federal Drive with Tom Temin with details.
-
Julia Evans ☛ 2024-11-18 [Older] Importing a frontend Javascript library without a build system
-
Adam Young: Adding stable to a blobless clone
We regularly sync various git repos from upstream to our company specific GNU/Linux repository. However, sometimes when working on a development machine, I need a branch from stable that we have not synced yet. If I did a blobless clone from our repository, doing a fetch from stable is going to pull over lots of blobs that I do not need.
Instead, I want to fetch just a specific tag. I can do this by adding the tag to the fetch command, and it will pull over only those blobs
-
Python
-
Michael's and Christian's blog ☛ Effect Plots in Python and R
In the spirit of our “Lost In Translation” series, we provide both high-quality Python and R code. We will use the same data and models as in one of our latest posts on how to build strong GLMs via ML + XAI.
-