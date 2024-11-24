Open Hardware Leftovers
SparkFun Electronics ☛ 2024-11-19 [Older] Teen Hack Club Launches Coding Challenge Across International Waters
G8GKA ☛ Fun on 10GHz – Decoding DL0SHF beacon using QO-100 system
Having been away from home for a while I was keen to “get back on the radio”. EME conditions were looking good, degradation very low, Moon near Perigee and Moon pass times good, i.e. not in the middle of the night. Unfortunately I’d taken all the EME gear off the dish in preparation for a winter overhaul prior to my trip so all I had installed on the dish was the feed for my QO-100 system.
Ken Shirriff ☛ Antenna diodes in the Pentium processor
I was studying the silicon die of the Pentium processor and noticed some puzzling structures where signal lines were connected to the silicon substrate for no apparent reason. Two examples are in the photo below, where the metal wiring (orange) connects to small square regions of doped silicon (gray), isolated from the rest of the circuitry. I did some investigation and learned that these structures are "antenna diodes," special diodes that protect the circuitry from damage during manufacturing. In this blog post, I discuss the construction of the Pentium and explain how these antenna diodes work.
Linux Gizmos ☛ invisCAM A Compact 2MP Camera for Low Light and Low Power Applications
This month, Arducam introduced the invisCAM, a compact imaging solution that integrates advanced functionality and precise engineering within a small form factor. The camera is designed to address the challenges of achieving high-quality imaging, functional versatility, and cost efficiency in a portable USB device.
Linux Gizmos ☛ Coin-sized ESP32-H2-WROOM-07 RISC-V Module with BLE, Thread, and Zigbee Support for $2.13
The ESP32-H2-WROOM-07 is a compact module featuring a RISC-V single-core 32-bit microprocessor and support for Bluetooth Low Energy. It can be configured with up to 4 MB of flash memory and is designed for applications such as smart home systems, industrial automation, and consumer electronics.
Hackaday ☛ Open Source, Forced Innovation, And Making Good Products
The open-source hardware business landscape is no doubt a tough one, but is it actually tougher than for closed-source hardware? That question has been on our minds since the announcement that the latest 3D printer design from former open-source hardware stalwarts Prusa Research seems like it’s not going to come with design files.
CNX Software ☛ Waveshare RoArm-M2 ESP32 robotic arms offer four degrees of freedom, various servo options
Waveshare has recently launched the RoArm-M2-S and RoArm-M2-Pro ESP32 robotic arms with four degrees of freedom, or 4-DOF for short. The main difference is that the RoArm-M2-S is equipped with standard servos, while the RoArm-M2-Pro features all-metal ST3235 bus servos, adding more durability and performance. Designed for educational and robotics applications, the 4-DOF RoArm-M2 is sturdy yet lightweight, built using carbon fiber and aluminum alloy.