Games: Humble Bundle, Social Media Card Game, and Snake
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ The Sci-Fi Shooters Humble Bundle is a top deal with System Shock, Prey, Crysis Remastered 1 - 3
Need some more first-person shooters? The Sci-Fi Shooters Humble Bundle really is a good deal, if you don't already own all the games that is. It's a really nice collection for $19 / $15.04.
-
Techdirt ☛ Back Our Kickstarter For One Billion Users, The Social Media Card Game
This week, we launched the crowdfunding campaign for our new card game, One Billion Users, where players compete to build the biggest and best social media network. We’ve put a lot of work into designing a fun, fast-paced game and we need your help to produce it — so if you want to try your hand at running a social network, back our Kickstarter and secure your copy of the game.
-
Tom's Hardware ☛ Raspberry Pi RP2040 matrix lets you play classic Snake game
It wasn't long ago when we shared a fun-looking Kickstarter for Vcc Labs' Raspberry Pi RP2040-powered Nova board. The project had yet to be released, but now the campaign has surpassed its goal, and the team is busy showing off what it can do in anticipation of its release. Today, we're sharing a fun development demonstrating its ability to emulate the classic game of Snake.