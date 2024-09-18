Mozilla/Firefox: Tor Browser 13.5.4, Comments to NIST, and Spam Management in Thunderbird
Tor ☛ New Release: Tor Browser 13.5.4 | The Tor Project
This version includes important security updates to Firefox.
Mozilla ☛ Mozilla Privacy Blog: Managing Misuse Risk for Dual-Use Foundation Models — Mozilla Submits Comments to NIST
In July 2024, the U.S. Hey Hi (AI) Safety Institute (AISI), under the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) released draft guidance on Managing Misuse Risk for Dual-Use Foundation Models. This draft, intended for public comment, is focused specifically on foundation models – the largest and most advanced Hey Hi (AI) models available – and namely those built by closed model developers in big tech labs. The Hey Hi (AI) Safety Institute’s framework laid out in the document “focuses on managing the risk that models will be deliberately misused to cause harm…”
Thunderbird ☛ Thunderbird and Spam - The Thunderbird Blog
Thunderbird’s adaptive filter uses one of the oldest methods around — a Bayes algorithm — to help decide which messages should be marked as junk. But in order to work efficiently and reliably, it also needs a little help from you.
Thunderbird’s documentation and support community have always mentioned that the spam filter needs some human intervention, but I never understood why until researching how a Bayes algorithm works.