EasyOS Scarthgap-series version 6.3.1 released
The previous release, 6.3, was on September 10:
- EasyOS Scarthgap-series version 6.3 released — September 10, 2024
-
Russian menu translations improved
New forum member bulatsib posted improvements for the Russian translations of menu entries:
https://forum.puppylinux.com/viewtopic.php?p=130855#p130855
Myself and forum member Maybe (who has been previously contributing Russian translations) have reviewed the new contribution, and it is very good, now merged into WoofQ.
Release notes for 6.3.1:
https://distro.ibiblio.org/easyos/amd64/releases/scarthgap/2024/6.3.1/release-notes.htm
https://distro.ibiblio.org/easyos/amd64/releases/scarthgap/2024/6.3.1/
https://forum.puppylinux.com/viewtopic.php?p=131141#p131141
Also see: