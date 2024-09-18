EasyOS Scarthgap-series version 6.3.1 released

Tux Machines

Adafruit Showcases New Feather Form-Factor Board Powered by RP2350

Adafruit is set to enhance its Feather product line with the new Feather RP2350, featuring Raspberry Pi’s latest RP2350 chip. This upcoming board introduces a novel HSTX Port along with support for MicroPython and CircuitPython, making it accessible for both beginner and experienced developers.

Fanless PC with N97 CPU Dual GbE LAN and Dual HDMI Ports Supporting 4K at 60Hz

The QBiX-ADNAN97-A1 is an industrial-grade computing system engineered for robust performance and reliability. Featuring a compact, fanless design, it supports a DDR5 memory system, SATA 3.0, and dual GbE LAN ports, ensuring robust wired connectivity.

LiteWing is an Open-Hardware, Wi-Fi-Controlled Drone Powered by the ESP32 Microcontroller

CircuitDigest recently launched LiteWing on Kickstarter, a Wi-Fi-controlled mini drone powered by the ESP32 microcontroller. Designed for hobbyists and engineers, LiteWing offers a fully programmable DIY platform, providing an affordable entry into drone technology for both beginners and advanced users.

GENESYSM-ADN6: A 3.5″ SubCompact System with Triple 2.5GbE LAN Ports

AAEON has introduced the GENESYSM-ADN6, a fanless 3.5″ SubCompact System designed for edge computing. Powered by Intel Core Processor N-series CPUs, it offers a compact, efficient solution for sectors like smart retail, industrial automation, and edge gateways. The system features strong connectivity, including three LAN ports with Intel Ethernet Controller I226 for 2.5GbE networking.

Ubuntu Buzz !

How To Install Inkscape on Ubuntu 24.04

 This tutorial will help you install Inkscape Vector Illustrator on Ubuntu 24.04 "Noble Numbat". With this, you can start your creativity and vector drawing jobs on Ubuntu and join the amazing community worldwide. We offer you here both standard and alternative ways and this will make it possible for you to have two different versions running at the same time. Finally, we also mentioned our tutorial series Inkscape for Students for you to start learning right away. Now let's start!

Tor Project blog

Is Tor still safe to use?

From the limited information The Tor Project has, we believe that one user of the long-retired application Ricochet was fully de-anonymized through a guard discovery attack. This was possible, at the time, because the user was using a version of the software that neither had Vanguards-lite, nor the vanguards addon, which were introduced to protect users from this type of attack. This protection exists in Ricochet-Refresh, a maintained fork of the long-retired project Ricochet, since version 3.0.12 released in June of 2022.

New Release: Tor Browser 13.5.4

This version includes important security updates to Firefox.

EasyOS Scarthgap-series version 6.3.1 released

The previous release, 6.3, was on September 10:

MX Linux 23.4 Released with Linux Kernel 6.10, Based on Debian 12.7
MX Linux 23.4 has been released today as the newest ISO snapshot in the MX Linux 23 “Libretto” series of this lightweight Debian-based GNU/Linux distribution for everyday use.
FreeBSD 13.4-RELEASE Announcement
FreeBSD is an operating system used to power modern servers, desktops, and embedded platforms
Announcing Incus 6.5
This release contains a very good mix of bug fixes and performances improvements as well as exciting new features across the board
Fedora Linux 41 Enters Public Beta Testing with Linux Kernel 6.11 and GNOME 47
The Fedora Project announced today the general availability of the beta version of the upcoming Fedora Linux 41 release for public testing to get a glimpse of the new features and report bugs.
Announcing the AlmaLinux Certification SIG
After months of work, we are happy to announce the AlmaLinux Certification Special Interest Group (SIG), along with our Hardware Certification Program!
New Distro Derivative Expands Open-Source Enterprise Linux Ecosystem
Fresh from the July 28 DebConf24 conference in South Korea comes a new open-source community project, eLxr
Pacman 7.0 Required Manual Intervention for Local Repositories
Attention Arch users, Pacman 7.0 has just landed in stable Arch's repos
 
GNOME Asia Summit 2024 and Akademy 2024
EasyOS Scarthgap-series version 6.3.1 released
The previous release, 6.3, was on September 10
Mozilla/Firefox: Tor Browser 13.5.4, Comments to NIST, and Spam Management in Thunderbird
Steady in a shifting Open Source world: FreeBSD’s enduring stability
FreeBSD's new release cycle and extended support offer stability and predictability
Qubes OS 4.2.3 has been released!
We’re pleased to announce the stable release of Qubes OS 4.2.3
Haiku Activity & Contract Report, August 2024
This report covers hrev57901 through hrev58042
GNOME 47 “Denver” Desktop Environment Officially Released, Here’s What’s New
The GNOME Project released today GNOME 47 as the latest series of this acclaimed and beloved desktop environment for Linux-based operating systems bringing new features and improvements.
Samsung Galaxy A16 5G to get six major Android OS updates!
Open Hardware Leftovers With Focus on Raspberry Pi
Games: Wildkeepers Rising, Microsofters' Rootkits Breaking Linux Compatibility, and More
Thank you, all CentOS Sponsors !
Some time after CentOS Stream 8 and CentOS Linux 7 releases went EOL (End of Life)
Nextcloud Hub 9 Released, Here’s What’s New
Nextcloud Hub 9, an open-source suite of collaboration and productivity tools, launches with enhanced privacy and improved design and features
Navidrome 0.53 Rolls Out with Enhanced UI
Navidrome 0.53, a self-hosted music server and streamer, brings a new Nuclear theme, language additions, playlist auto-import toggle, and more
Linus Torvalds advises open-source developers to pursue meaningful projects, not hype
The creator of Linux detailed the latest Linux updates at the Linux Foundation's Open Source Summit Europe event
Best Free and Open Source Software
Fairphone 5 review
I mentioned in my last status update post that I had just received a Fairphone 5. Here are my thoughts on it after a month of use
These Linux distributions are best for developers - here's why
Sure, Linux is a great OS for all sorts of users. But developers need just the right tools to do their jobs
Luxembourg Ministry for Digitalisation contributing to the LibreOffice Conference 2024 and How to Install It
Linux 6.11
Sunday afternoon here in Vienna, and 6.11 is out
Free Software Directory Meeting on IRC and Promotion of the Fake 'FSF' in the EU
Nix Steering Committee Election 2024
While the Steering Committee is given the authority to make decisions within the scope of its responsibilities directly, it is expected to delegate as much as possible
today's howtos
many howtos for today
Camera control button making its way to three new Android manufacturers
SDesk 2024.09.16 launches with new drivers while shifting from Calamares to the GNOME first-run wizard
Based on Arch Linux but also packing a few proprietary pieces of code, such as the Swirl web browser, SDesk received a new update yesterday
PFire 2.29 - Core Update 188 has been released
Today, we have a huge release fresh out of the kitchen. It comes with a large number of important changes for every user out there: a record number of package updates
Ubuntu Prompting Client is Here to Make Snap Apps Safer
Prompting Client is the latest security effort for snap software, and acts as a companion to the new desktop Security Center app
Windows TCO: Ransomware, Maine, and More
Microsoft strikes again
Lilbits: Furi FLX1 Linux smartphone, Tile’s new Bluetooth trackers, and Haiki OS R1 Beta 5
The Furi FLX1 is a $499 smartphone from with a 6.6 inch FHD+ 120 Hz IPS LCD display, a MediaTek Dimensity 900 processor, 6GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and a 50MP primary camera
The 5 best Linux distributions for students - from middle school to college
Linux distros are ideal operating systems for educational environments for multiple reasons
Plasma 6.2 Beta in KDE neon Testing Edition
Back from the fun of Akademy in Würzburg we can now get to the important task of testing Plasma 6.2 beta
This Week in KDE Apps
Welcome to the first post in our "This Week in KDE Apps" series! You may have noticed that Nate's "This Week in KDE" blog posts no longer cover updates about KDE applications
Redox OS is the fastest Linux distro I've tested, and you should try it despite what it's missing
If you want to get a glimpse of what the future of operating systems could look like, Redox OS is a great place to start
The Linux file system structure explained
If you're new to Linux, knowing how the file system is laid out will alleviate some confusion
TUXEDO Gemini 17 Gen3 Linux Laptop Launches with AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX
German-based Linux hardware vendor TUXEDO Computers announced today the 3rd generation (Gen3) of the TUXEDO Gemini 17 Linux-powered laptop with updated components.
Secure Boot-neutering PKfail debacle is more prevalent than anyone knew
The debacle was the result of non-production test platform keys used in hundreds of device models for more than a decade
GNU Linux-Libre 6.11 Kernel Released for Software Freedom Lovers
The GNU Linux-libre project announced today the release and general availability of the GNU Linux-libre 6.11 kernel for those who seek 100% freedom for their GNU/Linux computers.
Android Leftovers
Android launcher developers team up in bid to get Google to fix the experience
Germany’s Sovereign Tech Fund Injects €688K into Samba
SerNet secured €688,800 in funding from Germany's Sovereign Tech Fund to boost Samba's security, scalability, and functionality
9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: September 15th, 2024
The 205th installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on September 15th, 2024.
8 Of The Best MMORPGs To Play On Linux (Via Steam)
Because sometimes you just want to get away from Windows.
Enable KDE Plasma 6 Style Floating Bar in Ubuntu 24.04
This tutorial shows how to enable floating top panel in Ubuntu 24.04
Linux dev swatted and handcuffed live during a development video stream - perps remain unidentified
a 25-year Free and Open Source Software developer
MX Linux 23.4 Released, Here’s What’s New
MX Linux 23.4 "Libretto" released, bringing bug fixes, kernel 6.1, app updates, and more. Based on Debian 12.7 "Bookworm."
5 Things I Learned From The Arch Linux Distro Switch
Arch Linux could be your next step in the Linux journey. Here, I highlight, what I experienced with the change
Review: PorteuX 1.6
The most recent new-to-me distribution I have tried is PorteuX, a member of the Slackware Linux family
Kdenlive 24.08.1 released
Kdenlive 24.08.1 is out and we urge all to upgrade
Shotcut 24.09 Video Editor Brings Fixes for Major New Bugs, Improvements
Shotcut 24.09 was released today as the latest stable version of this versatile, free, open-source, and cross-platform video editing software written in Qt using MLT (Multimedia Authoring Framework).
VirtualBox 7.1 Released with Qt 6 GUI, Wayland Support for Clipboard Sharing
Oracle released today the final version of the VirtualBox 7.1 open-source and cross-platform virtualization software, a major update that introduces a revamped UI and new features.
Milk-V DuoModule Eval Board with RISC-V Core, 8051 Core, and Linux Support
The Milk-V DuoModule 01 Evaluation Board offers a versatile platform for evaluating the Duo Module 01
Deepin 23 GNU/Linux Released with Download Links, Mirrors and Torrents
Congratulations to Deepin Developers for the official release of Deepin OS 23
