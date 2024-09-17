Programming Leftovers
Noel Rappin ☛ How Not To Use Static Typing In Ruby
How To Not Use Static Typing In Ruby
Last time, I took a short example and examined in some detail what you would gain by adding static typing to it and what it would cost to use static typing.
What I didn’t do was explain how I might handle the problem without static typing.
For reference, Here’s the example again. Consider this to be part of a larger system and don’t worry too much about the rest of the world:
The Register UK ☛ The empire of C++ strikes back with Safe C++ proposal
After two years of being beaten with the memory-safety stick, the C++ community has published a proposal to help developers write less vulnerable code.
The Safe C++ Extensions proposal aims to address the vulnerable programming language's Achilles' heel, the challenge of ensuring that code is free of memory safety bugs.
Quentin Santos ☛ Beware Rust Buffering
Using a larger buffer improves the performance, since it allow us to perform fewer system calls. However, the performance falls of a cliff once we go above 32 kB, because we are exceeding the capacity of the L1 data cache of the 7950X3D (the CPU I am testing on):
Srht ☛ What's cooking on SourceHut? September 2024
Following this work I will continue refactoring internal users of the legacy API, and in this process I plan on aggressively refactoring out legacy code in our shared Python codebase, core.sr.ht, which is the most important user of the legacy API right now. Once a bow is put on all of this work, I will start planning the deprecation of the legacy API and reach out to contemporary third-party users of the legacy API to assist with a migration plan for their use-cases. The next big tech-debt priorities after this will be the removal of Celery and SQLAlchemy from our dependency tree.
Qt ☛ Qt Tools for Android Studio 3.0 Released
We are happy to announce the release of Qt Tools for Android Studio 3.0.
Qt ☛ Reducing Binary Size of Qt Applications with Qt 6.8 - Part 2: Coffee Machine example
Are you looking to optimize your Qt applications for better performance and efficiency? Look no further: Qt Configure Options in Qt 6.8 can help you with this.
With the ability to selectively enable or disable features and modules in the Qt framework, developers can deliver applications in smaller packages, reducing RAM and ROM footprints, and achieving faster startup times.
R
Dirk Eddelbuettel ☛ Dirk Eddelbuettel: nanotime 0.3.10 on CRAN: Update
A minor update 0.3.10 for our nanotime package is now on CRAN. nanotime
This release updates one S4 methods to very recent changes in r-devel for which CRAN had reached out. This concerns the
setdiff()method when applied to two
nanotimeobjects. As it only affected R 4.5.0, due next April, if rebuilt in the last two or so weeks it will not have been visible to that many users, if any. In any event, it now works again for that setup too, and should be going forward.
We also retired one demo function from the very early days, apparently it relied on
ggplot2features that have since moved on. If someone would like to help out and resurrect the demo, please get in touch. We also cleaned out some no longer used tests, and updated DESCRIPTION to what is required now. The NEWS snippet below has the full details.
Rlang ☛ Unveiling ‘RandomWalker’: Your Gateway to Tidyverse-Compatible Random Walks
Welcome to the world of ‘RandomWalker’, an innovative R package designed to simplify the creation of various types of random walks.
Rlang ☛ Introducing Shiny Assistant – You Can Now Build Shiny Applications with GPT and GenerativeAIIt finally happened.
Rlang ☛ Extended-support beta regression for [0, 1] responses
New arXiv working paper introducing extended-support beta regression models which can capture probabilities for boundary observations at 0 and/or 1. It is available in the latest R package betareg, also accompanied by a new altdoc web page.
Python
Medevel ☛ 19 Years of Django!. Is it Still Valid in 2024?
Django, a high-level Python web framework, remains a powerhouse for building web applications in 2024. Launched in 2005, it's renowned for its simplicity, scalability, and flexibility.
Despite the emergence of newer frameworks, Django has maintained its position thanks to a well-maintained ecosystem and broad applicability.
Medevel ☛ LaTeX-OCR: Free and Open-Source Python-based OCR for Scientific Document Conversion
In academia, research, and scientific fields, LaTeX has long been the preferred markup language for creating complex mathematical formulas and professional-grade documentation.
