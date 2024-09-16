today's howtos
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Telegram on GNU/Linux Mint 22
Linux Mint 22, a popular and user-friendly GNU/Linux distribution, offers a seamless computing experience for users of all skill levels. With its stability, performance, and ease of use, GNU/Linux Mint 22 has gained a significant following in the GNU/Linux community.
-
Raju Devidas: Setting a local test deployment of moinmoin wiki
-
Linux Host Support ☛ Add User to Root Group: Ubuntu 24.04 Tutorial
Ubuntu is built based on Debian architecture. As one of the most popular GNU/Linux distributions among beginners and experienced users, Ubuntu emphasizes accessibility and ease of use. This GNU/Linux distribution is available both for desktops and servers. The default user, called root, has the highest power in a GNU/Linux system.
-
4 Ways to install VS Code Editor on Ubuntu 24.04 | 22.04 LTS [Ed: This is proprietary spyware of Microsoft; avoid, try something like KATE instead]
Learn to install Abusive Monopolist Microsoft VS Code (Visual Studio Code) using the command terminal & GUI on Ubuntu 24.04 Noble and 22.04 LTS Jammy Jelly Fish. Although it is from Microsoft, Visual Studio Code Editor is free to use and distributed under an Open-Source license.
-
Linux Handbook ☛ Checking Kubernetes Log With kubectl logs Command
The kubectl logs is a powerful tool for monitoring and troubleshooting Kubernetes applications
-
LinuxBuz ☛ How to Merge a Git Branch into Master
Git branches allow you to work on different features or fixes without affecting the main codebase.
-
LinuxBuz ☛ How to Install and Setup Kubectl on Ubuntu, Windows, and Mac
kubectl is the command-line tool for managing Kubernetes clusters. It allows you to deploy applications, inspect resources, and manage clusters.
-
LinuxBuz ☛ How to Decode Kubernetes Secrets with Examples
Kubernetes secrets are used to store sensitive data securely. The data is encoded in base64 to avoid accidental exposure.
-
Barry Kauler ☛ Easy Buster running in container
I am prompted to revisit this mechanism after reading this post by forum member Stogie:
https://forum.puppylinux.com/viewtopic.php?p=130981#p130981
One of the reasons for creating Easy Containers was to be able to run other GNU/Linux distributions. There was a blog post in 2018 showing how to run XenialPup:
https://bkhome.org/news/201811/xenialpup-75-running-in-easyos.html