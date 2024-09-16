Review: PorteuX 1.6

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Sep 16, 2024



Quoting: DistroWatch.com: Put the fun back into computing. Use Linux, BSD. —

As the description of PorteuX suggests, the distribution is fairly light, fast, and portable. I feel the "portable" part is the key focus. PorteuX does not appear to be intended to be used as a daily driver distribution. Its small software selection, super quick boot times, limited software centre, and unusual install process all point to a project which is meant to be run from a thumb drive as needed. We can set up PorteuX on a USB stick and plug it into most computers and have a working operating system in under ten seconds. Since our changes are (normally) maintained across reboots, this gives us a chance to have a persistent, portable operating system.

This feat, while PorteuX manages well, is not as impressive now as it was 15 to 20 years ago. These days most mainstream Linux distributions offer a live desktop mode and most of them offer a more complete desktop experience with more applications. Also, laptops are lighter these days and most people carry a smartphone or tablet around with them, making thumb drives we can plug into third-party computers less essential. So while PorteuX works well, I feel it has a smaller niche now than it would have had a decade and a half ago. These days other options have made the idea of a dedicated portable distribution almost obsolete.

With that said, there are some elements of PorteuX that I quite like and I'd like to highlight them.