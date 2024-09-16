Games: Microsoft-Centric Propaganda, Steam Deck SteamOS 3.6.13 Beta and Board Games

As a lifelong fan of board games and an avid environmentalist, Thomas Yount understood these tabletop pastimes do more than entertain. They can also educate and spark a dialogue. Recognizing climate change as one of the world’s most pressing issues, Yount thought a board game might provide an opportunity to tutor children and young adults in environmental stewardship.

“Historically, climate change, as an issue, has only risen to the forefront in the last couple decades,” Yount said. “Maybe there was a day of class on it or a paragraph in a book. “I think it really needs to be more a part of the curriculum.”