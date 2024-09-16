Games: Microsoft-Centric Propaganda, Steam Deck SteamOS 3.6.13 Beta and Board Games
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Microsoft Windows kernel changes don't suddenly mean big things for Linux gaming
There's a lot of blog posts and news articles being written right now centred around Microsoft's plans for updates to Windows 11, and potential kernel changes, with some thinking this means big things for Linux gaming.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Steam Deck SteamOS 3.6.13 Beta and a new Steam Client Beta released
We're really closing in on the stable release of SteamOS 3.6 now for Steam Deck, with this being the second release candidate. Plus another small Steam Client Beta release.
-
Los Angeles Times ☛ Try to save the planet from burning up in this board game
As a lifelong fan of board games and an avid environmentalist, Thomas Yount understood these tabletop pastimes do more than entertain. They can also educate and spark a dialogue. Recognizing climate change as one of the world’s most pressing issues, Yount thought a board game might provide an opportunity to tutor children and young adults in environmental stewardship.
“Historically, climate change, as an issue, has only risen to the forefront in the last couple decades,” Yount said. “Maybe there was a day of class on it or a paragraph in a book. “I think it really needs to be more a part of the curriculum.”