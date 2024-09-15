posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Sep 15, 2024



Quoting: Pacman 7.0 Required Manual Intervention for Local Repositories —

Pacman 7.0, the package manager for Arch Linux, was launched in mid-July, but as of today, it is available as an update in the Arch stable repository.

The new major version brings many new features, including introducing support for downloading packages as a separate user with reduced privileges.

While this enhancement improves security, users with local repositories may need to perform manual interventions to ensure seamless operation. Here’s what it’s all about.

For those utilizing local repositories, the new download user might not have the necessary access permissions to the repository files. This can prevent packages from downloading correctly.