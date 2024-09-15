posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Sep 15, 2024



Quoting: Immich 1.115 Allows Manual Linking of Live Motion Photos —

Immich, an open-source self-hosted photo and video backup solution, has released version 1.115, which focuses on addressing a backlog of issues while introducing new features to enhance user experience.

Additionally, the team is working on redesigning the mobile app’s flows and layout to incorporate recently added features like folders and tags. They are actively seeking user feedback to make these improvements even better.