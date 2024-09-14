today's leftovers
-
2024-09-12 [Older] GhostBSD 24.04.2 Quick Overview #shorts
-
Linux Made Simple ☛ 2024-09-08 [Older] Linux Weekly Roundup #298
-
Funding
-
FSFE ☛ Bring Back Free Software Funding: Give Your Feedback to the European Commission
The European Commission has cut important funds for Free Software. The non-transparent decision shows the need for sustainable long-term funding to allow the EU to control its own technology. Raise your voice and take part in an ongoing consultation to ask for sustainable long-term funds for software freedom. We explain why and how.
-
-
Mozilla
-
Tor ☛ New Alpha Release: Tor Browser 14.0a5
Tor Browser 14.0a5 is now available from the Tor Browser download page and also from our distribution directory.
This version includes important security updates to Firefox.
-
-
Red Hat / IBM
-
Red Hat Official ☛ Red Hat Named a Leader in 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Container Management [Ed: Red Hat boosting charlatans and frauds]
This announcement comes on the heels of Red Hat being recognized as a Challenger in the 2024 Magic Quadrant for DevOps Platforms.2 As one of only 3 vendors named in both Magic Quadrants, we believe this showcases Red Hat OpenShift not only as a container management platform, but as a complete application development platform with fully integrated DevSecOps tools to support better development practices and bring virtualized and cloud-native applications to market faster. To help further explain the result of the Gartner Magic Quadrant from our point of view, we’re answering some of the most frequently asked questions.
-