Many Akademy Reports From KDE and Qt Folks
-
Kdenlive ☛ Akademy and Kdenlive Sprint report
Part of the Kdenlive team attended this year’s Akademy – KDE’s annual conference in Würzburg, Germany. Since we don’t have so many occasions to meet in real life, we also used the event to make a Kdenlive team sprint.
So here is a report of what happened during these busy 4 days !
-
Write.as ☛ Akademy 2024 in Würzburg - it was a blast
Akademy 2024 in Würzburg – it was a blast
My second Akademy and has ended just yesterday. It was an amazing and productive time again! Apart from familiar faces I know from last year's Akademy or the Plasma sprint last year in Augsburg, I met plenty of new faces. Some of which I of course had contact in KDE before, but only in the digital world.
One of the best parts was again the day trip with the KDE Community. While it was a bit rainy, we for sure made the best of it and saw the beautiful city of “Rothenburg ob der Tauber”. The view from the town hall tower was very beautiful:
-
Nate Graham ☛ Akademy 2024: broadening, professionalizing, and being awesome
Akademy 2024 is a wrap, and others have already begun to write about the conference in beautiful Würzburg, Germany, with some posts already visible on https://planet.kde.org. This year’s Akademy was fantastic, probably the best one I’ve ever attended. Other than the A/V situation (which we’ll be addressing next year, pinkie-promise), it was well-organized and smoothly run.
But more substantively, the talks and sessions were incredible, and really wove together a coherent narrative: KDE has mature and effective leaders who are pushing forward strategic projects that combine to become more than the sum of their parts.
-
After Akademy 2024
This year’s Akademy (KDE’s annual conference) in Wurzburg, Germany was a success!
Yours truly had a chance to speak during the Akademy days and present our new design system to the community.
As previously reported in my youtube channel and in my posts, we provided a set of design system foundations to the community for their use in the future. This means, designers and developers will more closely work in the design process.
A few new faces also appeared at the venue. This was amazing! New contributors excited about our technologies is always welcomed.
In addition to the main session, our Visual Design Team put together an additional Birds of a Feather (BoF) session the following day. I have to say that I have never seen this many people interested in our presentation before and I am greatly appreciative of their desire to help.
We split our BoF in 3 sessions. The main session was an exploration of our export plugin for Figma and PenPot (Authored by Manuel de la Fuente), and also a review of the actions the VDG (Visual Design Group) needs to take to publish the work in the design system.
-
Carl Schwan ☛ Qt Contributor Summit and Akademy
The event itself was great and was the first time I attended fully a Qt Contributor Summit. Last year, I only attended a few session since the event was 20 min away from home.
There was many breakout rooms focused on some spcial topics, for me the most interesting sessions were about Qt for Python, how to hate QML, qt-project.org, Vector Graphics in Qt.
-
Akseli Lahtinen ☛ My Akademy 2024 trip
Akademy is this yearly thing where bunch of KDE people go to talk about and work on KDE software. I had never been in one before, but this year I managed to make it there! This year Akademy was held at the city of Würzburg. This was also my first time in Germany, which is the furthest I've ever been from home.