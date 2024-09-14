This Week in GNOME #165 Signing Documents
Update on what happened across the GNOME project in the week from September 06 to September 13.
Thib says
This post is a digest of what happened in August in the STF team (a little late). You might have seen some updates from the team members directly earlier in TWIG! They say August is a productivity blackhole, but whoa look at this massive update!
I’m very grateful to the team for its dedication, and to the Sovereign Tech Fund who enables this work. The Foundation is preparing a crowdfunding platform to allow you to support this kind of work as well! More on this next month.
homed is a modern replacement for AccountsService. It provides encryption for user data, and paves the way for future exciting platform security and flexibility improvements.
Adrian worked with a user through some remote debugging about systemd-homed (systemd/systemd#33541 and following comments).