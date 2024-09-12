One of the joys of writing about technology is the opportunity to cover interesting talks on open‑source and free‑software topics. One of the pains is creating transcriptions of said talks, or continually referring back to a recording, to be able to write about them. Speech Note is an open-source application that uses machine-learning models, running locally, to translate speech to text and take the pain out of transcription. It also handles text to speech, and language translations. While not perfect, its transcriptions are better than one might expect, even when handling jargon, accents, and less-than-perfect audio.

Speech Note is a desktop application, licensed under the MPL-2.0, that is distributed as a Flatpak (via Flathub) and available for x86_64 and aarch64. Packages are also available for Arch Linux and Sailfish OS. It also has optional add-ons that provide support for AMD ("Speech Note AMD") or NVIDIA ("Speech Note NVIDIA") GPUs. It will work without hardware acceleration, but at a substantially slower pace.