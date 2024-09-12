today's howtos
-
3 Ways to Install VLC Media Player on Ubuntu 24.04 or 22.04 LTS
VLC Media Player is a top-rated open-source media player for Desktops and smartphones. This tutorial teaches installing VLC Player on Ubuntu 24.04 Noble or 22.04 LTS Jammy JellyFish Linux.
-
LWN ☛ Transcribing audio with AI using Speech Note
One of the joys of writing about technology is the opportunity to cover interesting talks on open‑source and free‑software topics. One of the pains is creating transcriptions of said talks, or continually referring back to a recording, to be able to write about them. Speech Note is an open-source application that uses machine-learning models, running locally, to translate speech to text and take the pain out of transcription. It also handles text to speech, and language translations. While not perfect, its transcriptions are better than one might expect, even when handling jargon, accents, and less-than-perfect audio.
Speech Note is a desktop application, licensed under the MPL-2.0, that is distributed as a Flatpak (via Flathub) and available for x86_64 and aarch64. Packages are also available for Arch Linux and Sailfish OS. It also has optional add-ons that provide support for AMD ("Speech Note AMD") or NVIDIA ("Speech Note NVIDIA") GPUs. It will work without hardware acceleration, but at a substantially slower pace.
-
idroot
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Redis on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Redis on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS. Redis (Remote Dictionary Server) is a high-performance, key-value data store that supports various data structures like strings, hashes, lists, sets, and more.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Fail2Ban on Fedora 40
In today’s digital landscape, server security is paramount. Fail2Ban stands as a formidable ally in the fight against malicious attacks, particularly brute-force attempts targeting GNU/Linux servers. This intrusion-prevention software has become an essential tool for system administrators and security-conscious users alike.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Fail2Ban on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
Securing your Ubuntu server is crucial to prevent unauthorized access and protect your valuable data. One of the most effective tools for enhancing server security is Fail2Ban, an intrusion prevention software that monitors log files and bans IP addresses exhibiting suspicious behavior, such as repeated failed login attempts.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Zeek Network Security on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
In today’s digital landscape, network security is of utmost importance. Zeek Network Security Monitor, formerly known as Bro, is a powerful open-source tool that provides comprehensive network monitoring and analysis capabilities. It offers deep visibility into network traffic, enabling administrators to detect and investigate security threats, anomalies, and performance issues.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Suricata on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
In today’s digital landscape, network security is paramount. Suricata, an open-source Intrusion Detection System (IDS) and Intrusion Prevention System (IPS), stands as a powerful sentinel against cyber threats. This robust tool provides real-time traffic analysis and protocol identification, making it an essential component of any robust security infrastructure.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Prometheus on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
Prometheus, a powerful open-source monitoring and alerting system, has become an essential tool for managing modern infrastructure. Its ability to collect and store metrics, coupled with its flexible querying language and robust alerting capabilities, makes it an ideal choice for monitoring servers, applications, and services. .
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Moodle on AlmaLinux 9
In today’s digital age, online learning has become an essential part of education and training. Moodle, a powerful open-source Learning Management System (LMS), has gained popularity among educational institutions and organizations worldwide. Its flexibility, scalability, and user-friendly interface make it an ideal choice for delivering online courses and facilitating collaborative learning experiences.>
-
-
howtoforge
-
HowTo Forge ☛ How to Install Syncthing on AlmaLinux 9
Syncthing is a secure and open-source file synchronization program for multiple platforms, such as Windows, macOS, Linux, Android, Solaris, Darwin, and BSD.
-
HowTo Forge ☛ How to Install Plex Media Server on Debian 12
Plex Media Server is a DIY streaming solution for your local environment. This guide will show you how to install the Plex Media Server on Debian 12 server.
-
HowTo Forge ☛ How to Delete a Docker Image on Linux
Docker images can take up significant disk space over time, especially if you frequently build and pull images. This guide will walk you through the process of deleting Docker images that are no longer needed.
-
HowTo Forge ☛ Dynamic vs. Static IP Addresses: A Guide for Novice GNU/Linux Users
Understanding the difference between dynamic and static IP addresses is crucial whether you're working on a home network, setting up a server, or just learning the ropes of GNU/Linux networking. This guide will walk you through the concepts of dynamic and static IP addresses, their advantages and disadvantages, and when to use each one.
-
HowTo Forge ☛ Understanding Network Interface Ports in Linux
A network interface is a software or hardware component that enables a GNU/Linux system to connect to a network. This connection allows your device to communicate with other devices over a network, whether it’s a local area network (LAN) or the broader internet.
-
HowTo Forge ☛ How to Install WonderCMS on AlmaLinux 9
WonderCMS is a free and open-source CMS that uses text files as a database. It's also called a flat CMS, written in PHP, and doesn't require RDBMS like MySQL/MariaDB or PostgreSQL.
-
-
How to install IntelliJ IDEA on Ubuntu 24.04 | 22.04 | 20.04 LTS
Follow these steps and commands to install IntelliJ IDEA on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS Noble and 22.04 Jammy JellyFish using the terminal. Then, start coding and developing applications. The IntelliJ development environment (IDE) is a popular IDE among Java developers.
-
How to Install Krita on Ubuntu 24.04 or 22.04 LTS Linux
Learn how to install Krita on Ubuntu 24.04 Noble or 22.04 LTS Jammy JellyFish using the command terminal to create beautiful drawings. What is Krita? Krita is free drawing software that lets you create animations and export them as videos.
-
TecAdmin ☛ How To Install and Configure Conky in Ubuntu
Conky is a lightweight system monitoring tool that shows various system information on your desktop. It can display things like CPU usage, memory usage, network activity, weather updates, and much more. The best part is that it’s highly customizable, so you can make it look exactly how you want.
-
Matthew J Ernisse ☛ Properly configuring NFSv4 on Synology DSM with LDAP users
The tl;dr is that when using LDAP Synology appends the LDAP domain to the user or group name not the NFSv4 domain, so to make it all work you need to make sure your LDAP domain and your NFSv4 domains match. Then make sure they match on your clients (/etc/idmapd.conf for Linux, /etc/nfs.conf for macOS).