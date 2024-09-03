posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Sep 03, 2024



Quoting: 7 things I never do after I install Linux (and why you shouldn't either) | ZDNET —

You can find the "X things to do immediately after installing Linux" articles everywhere. I even penned one myself.

What you don't always see are articles telling you what not to do after installing the open-source operating system and I'm here to end that drought. Why?

Isn't Linux about the possible and not the impossible? It most certainly is. But that doesn't mean new users shouldn't be warned about certain things. With such warnings, new users are better prepared to have a positive experience with Linux and that's why I do what I do.

Here's what not to do after you install Linux.