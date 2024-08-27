One of the responsibilities of the leadership council, formed by RFC 3392, is to solicit feedback on a yearly basis from the Project on how we are performing our duties.

Each year, the Council must solicit feedback on whether the Council is serving its purpose effectively from all willing and able Project members and openly discuss this feedback in a forum that allows and encourages active participation from all Project members. To do so, the Council and other Project members consult the high-level duties, expectations, and constraints listed in this RFC and any subsequent revisions thereof to determine if the Council is meeting its duties and obligations.

This is the council's first year, so we are still figuring out the best way to do this. For this year, a short survey was sent out to all@ on June 24th, 2024, ran for two weeks, and we are now presenting aggregated results from the survey. Raw responses will not be shared beyond the leadership council, but the results below reflect sentiments shared in response to each question. We invite feedback and suggestions on actions to take on Zulip or through direct communication to council members.

We want to thank everyone for their feedback! It has been very valuable to hear what people are thinking. As always, if you have thoughts or concerns, please reach out to your council representative any time.