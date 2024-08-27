Open Hardware/Modding: ESP32, RISC-V, and More
CNX Software ☛ Integrated motor driver and controller bundles ESP32-S3 and TMC2209 for IoT applications
The PD Stepper is a NEMA 17 integrated stepper motor driver and controller board powered by USB power delivery that combines an ESP32-S3 wireless microcontroller, the Trinamic TMC2209 ultra-silent motor driver, and other components onto a single board for Smart Home and automation applications. The maker, Josh R., states that the PD Stepper isn’t another “just because we can” project.
Tom's Hardware ☛ RISC-V CPU arrives on a tablet starting at $149 — DC-ROMA RISC-V Pad II features an octa-core CPU and up to 16GB RAM and 128GB eMMC storage
The DC-ROMA RISC-V Pad II tablet uses the same SoC as the DC-ROMA RISC-V Laptop II and could be upgraded with an Android 15 OS.
Hackaday ☛ Keebin’ With Kristina: The One With The Folding Typewriter
Have you built yourself a macro pad yet? They’re all sorts of programmable fun, whether you game, stream, or just plain work, and there are tons of ideas out there.
Hackaday ☛ It Turns Out, A PCB Makes A Nice Watch Dial
Printed circuit boards are typically only something you’d find in a digital watch. However, as [IndoorGeek] demonstrates, you can put them to wonderful use in a classical analog watch, too. They can make the perfect watch dial!