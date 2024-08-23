posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Aug 23, 2024



Quoting: Set Your Gravatar as User Account Pic in GNOME Shell - OMG! Ubuntu —

If you do, there’s a GNOME Shell extension that can do this. It automatically makes your Gravatar profile picture your GNOME Shell user account icon, which is shown on the login screen, and on the lock screen password shield.

Not familiar with Gravatar?

Gravatar is a cross-platform avatar service owned by Automattic, makers of WordPress (WordPress isn’t required to use it). You sign up with an e-mail address, set a profile image, then supported websites and apps where you use the same email address, can use it.

Many well-known services support Gravatar, including Disqus comments, GitHub, Trello, SlackOverflow (including AskUbuntu), and the workplace chat platform du jour Slack.

I rarely set a user account picture in Ubuntu. I don’t need to; I’m the only person who uses my computers. User accounts that have individual, personalised icons makes differentiating them easier if there’s more than one. I only have one: me.