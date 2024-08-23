An Average of Half a Million Per Day

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Aug 23, 2024



THIS site is still growing and still getting a lot faster. The new site, which uses its own system (SSG we've coded in Perl) serves an average of half a million requests per day and thousands over Gemini Protocol. It is well positioned in Web searches, it includes over 200,000 pages, and there are many daily (regular) readers.

A lot has changed on the Web since 2004, but this site maintained its old traditions and has not changed much. We try to keep the site simple and fast, not bloated or "modern". Simplicity and elegance should be the new "modern". █