posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Aug 23, 2024



Quoting: Metrics in KDE – Are they useful? – David Edmundson's Web Log —

Since Plasma 5.18, nearly five years ago, Plasma has shipped with a "telemetry" system. It’s opt-in, allowing users to send a small amount of data back to us.

Was it useful or worth it? It's a question that comes up occasionally, and the answer is mixed. I believe it showed real potential, though the reality of our implementation was somewhat underwhelming and didn't really deliver. There are many lessons learned that are worth sharing with other projects that might face similar endeavours.