Raspberry Pi 5 PCIe HAT+ board features gigabit Ethernet, 4G LTE (mini PCIe), two USB 3.2 ports
As the device is plug-and-play the company mentions that the board supports Raspberry Pi OS, Ubuntu, OpenWrt, and other operating systems with reliable network speeds. Waveshare also provides installation instructions and demos on how to use the power monitoring IC with the Raspberry Pi 5.