posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Aug 21, 2024



Quoting: Why RefreshOS 2.0 is the Linux distro even a Windows user could love | ZDNET —

Any time I review a distribution based on Debian, I'm pondering two things. First, how does this distro set itself apart from all the other Debian-based distributions? Second, is this a good enough distribution to help lure Windows users to Linux?

Most often, a distribution will differentiate itself by a combination of desktop customizations and pre-installed software titles. Those changes depend on the developer's goals, of course. With RefreshOS, it's all about user-friendliness, speed, and elegance, which explains why the team chose to combine Debian (one of the most stable operating systems) with Plasma Desktop (one of the most familiar and elegant desktops available).

The one-two combination of Debian and Plasma is almost always a sure sign that, no matter how deeply the team has customized the desktop, the distribution will most likely work well for all types of users.