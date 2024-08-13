Web Browsers: Curl, Firefox, and Chrom*
Daniel Stenberg ☛ verbose, verboser, verbosest
The command line option -v and its longer version --verbose have been supported by curl since day one for this purpose. A boolean flag that when used shows what is going on by outputting extra information from the execution.
I need to emphasize the boolean part here. Up until curl 8.10.0, this option was a plain boolean. You either did not get verbose output or you got it. There was no levels or ways to increase or decrease the amount of information shown. Just a binary one or zero. On or off.
But starting in 8.10.0 the story is different.
It's FOSS ☛ 13 Open-Source Surveillance Giant Google Chrome Extensions I Love and Recommend
Using Surveillance Giant Google Chrome or Chromium-based browsers? Try these awesome open-source Chrome extensions!
Firefox Developer Experience: Firefox DevTools Newsletter — 129
Developer Tools help developers write and debug websites on Firefox. This newsletter gives an overview of the work we’ve done as part of the Firefox 129 Nightly release cycle.
Firefox being an open source project, we are grateful to get contributions from people outside of Mozilla, like Sebastian Zartner who added multiple warnings in the Rules view when
resize(#1551579) and
floatrelated properties (#1551580) are used incorrectly, when
box-sizingis used on elements that ignore
width/
height(#1583894) and when table-related CSS properties are used on non-table-related elements (#1868788). Thanks a lot Sebo!
