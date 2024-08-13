Web Browsers: Curl, Firefox, and Chrom*

The command line option -v and its longer version --verbose have been supported by curl since day one for this purpose. A boolean flag that when used shows what is going on by outputting extra information from the execution.

I need to emphasize the boolean part here. Up until curl 8.10.0, this option was a plain boolean. You either did not get verbose output or you got it. There was no levels or ways to increase or decrease the amount of information shown. Just a binary one or zero. On or off.

But starting in 8.10.0 the story is different.