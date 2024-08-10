Open Source Software, howtos and Installations
E-Mage - cross-platform tool for losslessly image compression - LinuxLinks
E-Mage is a cross-platform tool for losslessly image compression.
Features include:
JPG: jpegoptim, jpegtran and mozjpeg. PNG: advpng, optipng, pngcrush, pngout and zopfli. SVG: svgo. GIF: giflossy and gifsicle.
Morphosis - document conversion app - LinuxLinks
Morphosis is a document conversion app written using GTK4 and Libadwaita. Conversions are performed by Pandoc and WebKitGTK.
XL Converter - easy-to-use image converter for modern formats - LinuxLinks
Images take up massive amounts of internet bandwidth because they often have large file sizes. They are the most popular resource type on the web.
XL Converter is billed as an easy-to-use image converter for modern formats. It offers an attractive front-end to a number of command-line graphics tools.
We evaluated XL Converter with Ubuntu, Fedora, and openSUSE.