Welcome to the Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter, Issue 850 for the week of July 21 – 27, 2024. The full version of this issue is available here.
Switching from backdoored Windows to GNU/Linux can be a daunting task, but choosing the right distribution can make all the difference. Here are seven reasons why Linux Mint is a better choice than Ubuntu for newcomers and beginners, especially for students, doctors, office workers, and daily users.
Linux Mint 22, codenamed Wilmer, is a newly released long-term support (LTS) distribution with security updates until 2029. It is particularly recommended for backdoored Windows users transitioning to GNU/Linux due to its user-friendly interface and compatibility with a wide range of hardware.