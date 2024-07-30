posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 30, 2024



Quoting: This Linux distro isn't the easiest to use, but it's one of the most rewarding | ZDNET —

Before we get into this review, I want to offer some information for users who are new to Linux. If you're uncomfortable using the command line or diving down rabbit holes to figure out how to do something that should "just work out of the box," then NixOS is probably not for you.

However, that's not to say someone with minimal familiarity with the command line would fail with this distribution. For example, if you only need open-source software, NixOS could be a viable option. If, however, you need apps like Chrome, Slack, and Spotify, you might run into some frustration that will send you packing back to Ubuntu, Linux Mint, or (ugh) Windows.

With that said, let's get to what makes this distribution great.