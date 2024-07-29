Today in Techrights
Updated This Past Day
Links 28/07/2024: Censorship in Africa and Europe, History Of Internet Outages
It Took 33 Days
FSF made it
Links 28/07/2024: Microsoft's LinkedIn Loses Lawsuit, China Uses TikTok to Censor Vulnerable People
Gemini Links 28/07/2024: Devil Mode in Emacs, LLMs Ruining What's Left of the Web
At Last! GNU/Linux Reaches 4.5% in statCounter (Hours Ago)
Rounding up, this is 4.5% for the first time ever
[Video] Fake Economy With Fake "Success Stories" That Actually Operate at a Loss and Carry Around Very Heavy Debt or Growing Deficits
Parrots in the mainstream/corporate (or "Wall Street") media will only ever parrot the lies and the delusions
Debian it Taking Bribes (Gold Sponsorship) From Microsoft Again
Very disappointing, Debian
The FSF Has Made It (Almost)
The fundraising campaign started less than 5 weeks ago
India Still Leading the Way in GNU/Linux Adoption With Estimates of 16.1% Market Share
Even more with ChromeOS included
Topics to Cover (Including Kids Online Safety Act (KOSA) and Encryption)
We'll try to cover those topics every now and then
Web Survey: In China, Vista 11's Adoption Has Been So Appalling That Vista 7 Users Still Exceed It
There are many decent distros of BSD or GNU/Linux that can run on XP-grade/era PCs
[Meme] Eventually All the Volunteers Will 'Get' What IBM Really Is
They litigate against Fedora volunteers
Don't Become (or Remain) IBM's Slave
There was a time when badges were granted to lots of Fedora volunteers and Planet Fedora had almost a dozen updates a day
IBM's Vicious Attack on CentOS Has Left CentOS Forums Dead
IBM doesn't mind "genocide" of information
[Meme] 10 Days Since GNOME Foundation Admitted It Had Secretly Banished Board Member in a Secret Court
This isn't an open community that values freedom of speech or even transparency
Over at Tux Machines...
GNU/Linux news for the past day
IRC Proceedings: Saturday, July 27, 2024
IRC logs for Saturday, July 27, 2024
[Meme] Microsoft's Latest Embrace, Extend, Extinguish (E.E.E.) Strategy
Having lost momentum, the Windows company is trying to 'own' (and control) the competition
[Video] Freedom-Respecting Desktops and Laptops: We're Getting There, Gradually
In today's video I explain that, based on what I've read, in India it's easier to get PCs with GNU/Linux preloaded
Links 28/07/2024: TTAB Report and SCOTUS Asked to Reconsider Patent Eligibility
Gemini Links 28/07/2024: "Delete Your Twitter" and Tired of Programming
The corresponding text-only bulletin for Sunday contains all the text.
