GNU/Linux Now at 16.2% in India (Desktops and Laptops)

It’s been two weeks since the merge window for Linux kernel 6.11 opened, on the same day Linux kernel 6.10 was released, so it’s time to test drive the RC (Release Candidate) versions, the first being available for download right now from Linus Torvalds’ git tree here or the kernel.org website.

Completely rewritten using OCI (Open Container Initiative) images and powered by Linux kernel 6.9, Vanilla OS 2 “Orchid” features a pure GNOME 46 desktop and includes a hybrid Debian base as the system has been transitioned from Ubuntu to a mix of Debian packages and Vib modules, which should offer users increased flexibility and control over updates and configuration.