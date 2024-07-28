posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 28, 2024



Quoting: New Plasma Icons: A Visual Design Update – KDE and Plasma Design —

Hey everyone! Finally a video update after 3 months of work. Here is what we have on the new icons for Plasma.

I went over the changes a little fast but if you have any questions, let us know. You can find us in the Visual Design channel on Matrix and also on Telegram.

If you would like to join this effort and have some good Figma/PenPot skills, let us know as well! We need more designers in our group!