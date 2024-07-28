posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 28, 2024



Quoting: Konsole 24.12.0 Introduces Automatic Session Output Saving Feature —

For developers, system administrators, and command-line enthusiasts, Konsole has always been a reliable terminal emulator within the KDE ecosystem. With the upcoming release of version 24.12.0, Konsole is going to introduce a highly anticipated feature: automatic session output saving. This feature allows users to automatically save all terminal output to a file in real time.

While the ability to save scrollback to a file has existed in previous versions, it required manual intervention. The new autosave feature in Konsole 24.12.0 allows users to automatically save all terminal output to a file in real time.