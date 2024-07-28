posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 28, 2024



Quoting: Triaging your own project’s Bugzilla tickets —

I’ve been beating the bug triage drum for a number of years, from the perspective of asking for more dedicated bug triagers. And at this point we have some! Which is amazing, and I’d like to thank them. So this time let’s talk about something different: developers triaging their own projects’ new Bugzilla tickets.

When you’re the developer, you know the internals of your software, but Bugzilla tickets are your connection to its users. If you’re not paying attention to them, you’re flying blind. It’s important to know how people use your software and what they’re having trouble with. Bug triage is a part of being a maintainer.

Fortunately, developers are often the fastest bug triagers of all. With your understanding of how the software works, you’ll know instantly which tickets are upstream or downstream issues, duplicates of existing tickets, already fixed in unreleased code or a released version the reporter doesn’t have, and — for valid reports — where the problem might be. For most, you should be able to handle them really quickly.