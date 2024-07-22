Microsoft's Evolving Blame-Shifting, Impact-Belittling, Narrative-Inverting, and Attention-Deflecting Strategy After Windows Catastrophes
FOSS Post ☛ Would GNU/Linux Have Helped to Avoid the CrowdStrike Catastrophe? [Ed: GNU/Linux does not need harmful junk such as this]
Opinion: Millions of critical computers and servers around the world went down because CrowdStrike, a major cybersecurity firm that offers enterprise services, pushed a faulty backdoored Windows update...
Security Week ☛ Microsoft Says 8.5 Million backdoored Windows Devices Impacted by CrowdStrike Incident, Publishes Recovery Tool [Ed: If those are mission-critical servers, then that's a huge number and totally not acceptable]
Microsoft says roughly 8.5 million backdoored Windows devices were impacted by the faulty software update from CrowdStrike, and published a tool to help admins through the recovery process.
Silicon Angle ☛ Microsoft reveals only 8.5M backdoored Windows computers were affected by CrowdStrike outage [Ed: Microsoft-funded sites channelling Microsoft talking points now, painting Microsoft as the saviour]
Microsoft Corp. has revealed that only an estimated 8.5 million computers running backdoored Windows were affected by a CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. update that caused widespread global outages on Friday, as both companies continue to assist affected customers.
France24 ☛ Nearly 8.5 million backdoored Windows devices across the globe affected by CrowdStrike update outage [Ed: Microsoft talking points trying to belittle the severity of the issue]
Millions of computers and devices the world over were affected by the outage that was caused by a CrowdStrike update, Abusive Monopolist Microsoft said in a blog post on Saturday. The outage resulted in thousands of flights being cancelled, leaving passengers stranded or grappling with hours of delays.
Tom's Hardware ☛ Microsoft releases CrowdStrike Recovery Tool — admits 8.5 million backdoored Windows devices were affected by the BSOD issue [Ed: Microsoft spin again]
Microsoft released an official recovery tool that will help developers and system administrators roll out the fix for CrowdStrike affected computers much faster.
CrowdStrike causes Global Outage for Abusive Monopolist Microsoft Windows
For a long time, people have worried that some evil hacker would takeover the worlds critical computers and cause a global outage that would cause damage on a scale so great that it would be called catastrophic.
Russell Coker ☛ Russell Coker: SE GNU/Linux Policy for Dell Management
The recent issue of backdoored Windows security software killing computers has reminded me about the issue of management software for Dell systems. I wrote policy for the Dell management programs that extract information from iDRAC and store it in Linux. After the break I’ve pasted in the policy. It probably needs some changes for recent software, it was last tested on a PowerEdge T320 and prior to that was used on a PowerEdge R710 both of which are old hardware and use different management software to the recent hardware. One would hope that the recent software would be much better but usually such hope is in vain. I deliberately haven’t submitted this for inclusion in the reference policy because it’s for proprietary software and also it permits many operations that we would prefer not to permit.