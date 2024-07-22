Microsoft's Evolving Blame-Shifting, Impact-Belittling, Narrative-Inverting, and Attention-Deflecting Strategy After Windows Catastrophes

The recent issue of backdoored Windows security software killing computers has reminded me about the issue of management software for Dell systems. I wrote policy for the Dell management programs that extract information from iDRAC and store it in Linux. After the break I’ve pasted in the policy. It probably needs some changes for recent software, it was last tested on a PowerEdge T320 and prior to that was used on a PowerEdge R710 both of which are old hardware and use different management software to the recent hardware. One would hope that the recent software would be much better but usually such hope is in vain. I deliberately haven’t submitted this for inclusion in the reference policy because it’s for proprietary software and also it permits many operations that we would prefer not to permit.