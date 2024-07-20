today's howtos
Linux Journal ☛ Maximizing Your Content Management System with Linux
In the evolving landscape of web development and management, choosing the right operating system (OS) for hosting your content management system (CMS) can significantly impact your site's performance, security, and cost efficiency. Linux, with its open source nature and robust features, has emerged as a preferred choice for developers and administrators worldwide. This article delves into the myriad benefits of using GNU/Linux for managing popular CMS platforms like WordPress and Drupal, highlighting why it stands out as the optimal solution for modern web infrastructure.
Linux.org ☛ Mesen on Ubuntu: Emulating and Upgrading Classic NES GamesMesen is a Nintendo emulator (NES Em backwards). The program emulates NES, SNES Game Boy (Color) and PC Engine ROMS. This is for Ubuntu 20.04 and above.
Not only is this an emulator, but it also allows for the sprites to be updated to allow for a higher resolution of the original NES 8-bit games.
We will get to that later in the article, with pictures.
Linux.org ☛ Creating Custom Presets in HandBrake for Better Video EncodingHandBrake is a powerful open-source video transcoder that allows users to convert video files into a wide range of formats. While its default settings are sufficient for most basic needs, creating custom presets can significantly enhance the efficiency and quality of your video conversions. In this article, we'll guide you through the process of setting up and optimizing your own HandBrake presets to match your specific hardware and requirements.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Apache Cassandra on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Apache Cassandra on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS. Apache Cassandra is a powerful, open-source NoSQL database management system designed for handling large amounts of structured data across multiple commodity servers.
Ubuntu Handbook ☛ Use Android / iPhone to Remote Control Ubuntu Desktop
This simple tutorial shows how to use your Android or iOS Phone as remote input (e.g, touchpad, send command) for Ubuntu and other GNU/Linux Desktop. KDE community has an popular free open-source software project called KDE Connect.
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Nginx on Ubuntu 24.04/22.04/20.04
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install MusicBrainz Picard on Ubuntu 24.04/22.04/20.04
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Strawberry on Ubuntu 24.04/22.04/20.04
Linux Capable ☛ How to Enable reuseport in Nginx
Linux Capable ☛ How to Enable Nginx Sendfile Directive
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install FirewallD GUI on Fedora 40/39 Linux
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install TeamViewer on Debian 12/11/10 Linux
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install MySQL 8.0 on Ubuntu 24.04/22.04/20.04
Linux Capable ☛ How to Clear Git Cache
TecAdmin ☛ How to Git Rebase from the Main Branch {with Example}
Git rebase is a valuable tool for maintaining a clean and organized project history, especially when working with multiple branches. In this guide, we’ll walk you through a hands-on example of how to rebase your feature branch from the main branch.
TecAdmin ☛ How to Install Docker on Ubuntu 24.04
Installing Docker on Ubuntu 24.04 is a straightforward process that allows you to use container technology to develop, ship, and run applications. Docker is a popular tool among developers because it simplifies the process of managing application dependencies and ensures consistency across different environments.
OMG Ubuntu ☛ How to Display eBook Thumbnails in Nautilus (Quick Tip)
I recently rediscovered my Amazon Kindle (a geriatric model from 2012, nothing fancy) and figured, as it still works, I’ll use it, and set about downloading a freely available EPUBs of classic (and not-so-classic – I’m a pulpy-kinda guy) literature. They say never judge a book by its cover – but it is useful to be able to distinguish a book by its cover!
TecMint ☛ 11 Lesser Known Useful GNU/Linux Commands
The GNU/Linux command line attracts most GNU/Linux enthusiasts.
TecMint ☛ 26 Security Hardening Tips for Modern GNU/Linux Servers
You need to tune and customize it according to your needs, which can help in making the system more secure. Linux is more challenging to manage but offers greater flexibility and configuration options.
Everybody says that GNU/Linux is secure by default, and to some extent, this is agreed upon (it’s a debatable topic).