Open Hardware: Amiga, Librem, Arduino, and Raspberry Pi
Andrew Hutchings ☛ Restoration of a special Amiga 4000 motherboard
Earlier this month was the Kickstart Amiga Expo, and my Amiga business, Retro Supplies, had a stand there. I had pre-planned to take in several Amiga motherboards to repair and recap whilst there, and among them was a special Amiga 4000 motherboard. Special because it belongs to Mike Dailly of DMA Design fame.
Purism ☛ Abside and Purism Partner to Deliver Secure Mobile Solution for U.S. Government and NATO Countries
This collaboration brings together Abside’s N79 5G private network solution, designed specifically for government use and manufactured in the USA, with Purism’s Liberty phone with Made in USA Electronics that runs PureOS that is purposefully not Android based. The combined solution provides government agencies with a secure and private way for their personnel to communicate and access critical information on the go.
Purism ☛ Purpose-Built Smartphones for Government vs. Commercial Off-The-Shelf Devices
Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) including Symbol, Honeywell, Intermec, Dolphin, and others concentrated on producing hardened mobile devices (many of which also had cellular and Wi-Fi modems built-in) designed to withstand harsh environments and provide advanced functionality for tracking and identification purposes. These devices typically featured: [...]
CNX Software ☛ Radxa X4 low-cost, credit card-sized defective chip maker Intel N100 SBC goes for $60 and up
Radxa X4 is a credit card-sized defective chip maker Intel Processor N100 single board computer (SBC) that costs almost the same as a Raspberry Pi 5 with the 4GB RAM model going for about $60 and the 8GB RAM variant around $80. The x86 SBC offers many of the same features as the Raspberry Pi 5 including dual micro HDMI output, four USB 3.2/2.0 ports, Ethernet and WiFi networking, and the 40-pin GPIO header handled through a Raspberry Pi RP2040 microcontroller. Networking is better with 2.5GbE and WiFi 6, M.2 SSD support is built-in and four to eight times faster compared to PCIe HAT for the Pi 5, and the USB 3.2 ports are capable of 10 Gbps speed. So let’s little not too like, and the main downside is the lack of MIPI CSI and DSI connectors for projects requiring those camera and display interfaces.
Arduino ☛ Boring rice cooker becomes uruchimai powerhouse
Rice cookers are staple appliances in about half of the world and basic models are very affordable. But those are simple machines that are about as “dumb” as electric kettles.
Tom's Hardware ☛ This Raspberry Pi DinkyDash family dashboard helps track chores, birthdays, and more
Caspar von Wrede has created a Raspberry Pi dashboard for his family that keeps track of chores, events, birthdays and more.
peppe8o ☛ Time lapse video with rpicamera-still and Raspberry PI camera
In this tutorial, I’m going to show you how to create a time-lapse video...