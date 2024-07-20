Microsoft has no right to demand Microsoft Accounts - Gabriel Sieben
We can argue about reform, antitrust, memory safe code, decentralization, the automatic OneDrive backups, the whole shebang for another day. There’s a great discussion to be had there. However, I know one “first step” that I will ask Congress to investigate, and if I had lobbying money, I would demand:
• Microsoft has absolutely no right, no grounds, to demand a Microsoft Account to set up Windows.
• Microsoft has demonstrated themselves to be quite possibly a greater risk to users than what the Microsoft account supposedly protects them from.