Microsoft has no right to demand Microsoft Accounts - Gabriel Sieben

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Jul 20, 2024



We can argue about reform, antitrust, memory safe code, decentralization, the automatic OneDrive backups, the whole shebang for another day. There’s a great discussion to be had there. However, I know one “first step” that I will ask Congress to investigate, and if I had lobbying money, I would demand:

• Microsoft has absolutely no right, no grounds, to demand a Microsoft Account to set up Windows.

• Microsoft has demonstrated themselves to be quite possibly a greater risk to users than what the Microsoft account supposedly protects them from.

