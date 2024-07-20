Security Leftovers
Scoop News Group ☛ Judge dismisses much of SEC suit against SolarWinds over cybersecurity disclosures
The groundbreaking lawsuit’s claims about inadequate disclosures related to the historic Sunburst attack were thrown out Thursday.
Security Week ☛ Port Shadow Attack Allows VPN Traffic Interception, Redirection
Researchers show how the Port Shadow technique against VPNs can allow MitM attacks, enabling threat actors to intercept and redirect traffic.
Security Week ☛ Pentagon Leaker Jack Teixeira to Face Military Court-Martial, Air Force Says
Teixeira, who was part of the 102nd Intelligence Wing at Otis Air National Guard Base in Massachusetts, worked as a cyber transport systems specialist.
Security Week ☛ MarineMax Notifying 123,000 of Data Breach Following Ransomware Attack
Boat dealer MarineMax said the data breach caused by a recent ransomware attack impacts over 123,000 individuals.
Security Week ☛ Recent Adobe Commerce Vulnerability Exploited in Wild
Adobe and CISA warn that a recent Adobe Commerce vulnerability has been exploited in the wild.
Security Week ☛ SAP Hey Hi (AI) Core Vulnerabilities Allowed Service Takeover, Customer Data Access
SAP patches Hey Hi (AI) Core vulnerabilities allowing attackers to access customer data and take over the service.
Security Week ☛ Chinese Hacking Group APT41 Infiltrates Global Shipping and Tech Sectors, Mandiant Warns
Chinese government-backed hacking team caught breaking into organizations in shipping, logistics and automotive sectors in Europe and Asia.