This past two weeks in KDE: fixing sticky keys and the worst crashes

Jul 20, 2024



Quoting: Automation & Systematization —

These past two weeks were big for Wayland accessibility support, as Nicolas Fella did a lot of work to improve support for sticky keys to equal the state they were in on X11. This work is not complete, but so far it’s taken a big bite out of the open issues! The work lands in a mixture of Plasma 6.1.3 and 6.2.0 (link 1, link 2, link 3, link 4, link 5, link 6).

Beyond this, it’s notable that Plasma developers fixed the five most common Plasma crashes, as well as a bunch of less common ones, which you’ll see mentioned below. These were caused by a mix of Qt regressions and our own code defects. The new automatic crash reporting system has been a huge boon here, allowing us to see which crashes are actually affecting people most. So please do continue to report them!

And of course there’s lots more too. Check it out: