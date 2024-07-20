Tux Machines

Do you waddle the waddle?

Other Sites

9to5Linux

KaOS Linux 2024.07 Released with KDE Plasma 6.1 and Linux Kernel 6.9

KaOS Linux 2024.07 is here about two months after the KaOS Linux 2024.05 release and features the latest and greatest KDE Plasma 6.1 desktop environment series, which is a substantial update from the KDE Plasma 6.0 series.

NVIDIA 560 Linux Graphics Driver to Fully Adopt Open-Source GPU Kernel Modules

It’s been two years since NVIDIA released the first Linux graphics driver with open-source GPU kernel modules, which will eventually replace the proprietary, closed-source driver when these mature.

LinuxGizmos.com

OrangePi 5 Max SBC with M.2 Key Slot and 2.5GbE LAN Port

Orange Pi recently showcased their latest single-board computer, the OrangePi 5 Max, on their Twitter account. This device is powered by the octa-core Rockchip RK3588 and includes key interfaces such as a 2.5GbE LAN port and an M.2 M-Key slot for expansion.

(Updated) Orange Pi Teases Upgraded Orange Pi 5 Pro SBC with LPDDR5 and M.2 Key Slot

Orange Pi has recently provided additional specifications about their latest Orange Pi 5 Pro Single Board Computer built around the new-gen Rockchip RK3588S System-on-Chip. Key features of this board are its GbE port with PoE+ support, M.2 Key slot for expansion and Wi-Fi5/BT5.0 connectivity.

Internet Society

Global Tech Outage Demonstrates Need for Resiliency in Software Systems

Today, 19 July, the world has been hit by a tech outage causing global economic and social disruption of the worst kind. Hospitals had to cancel operations, payment systems failed, government services stopped functioning, and newsrooms went dark.  

Encryption is a Preventative Tool that Protects Children

Encryption’s role in our lives and its impact on the safety of children online is a significant issue.

news

This past two weeks in KDE: fixing sticky keys and the worst crashes

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 20, 2024

play next

Quoting: Automation & Systematization —

These past two weeks were big for Wayland accessibility support, as Nicolas Fella did a lot of work to improve support for sticky keys to equal the state they were in on X11. This work is not complete, but so far it’s taken a big bite out of the open issues! The work lands in a mixture of Plasma 6.1.3 and 6.2.0 (link 1, link 2, link 3, link 4, link 5, link 6).

Beyond this, it’s notable that Plasma developers fixed the five most common Plasma crashes, as well as a bunch of less common ones, which you’ll see mentioned below. These were caused by a mix of Qt regressions and our own code defects. The new automatic crash reporting system has been a huge boon here, allowing us to see which crashes are actually affecting people most. So please do continue to report them!

And of course there’s lots more too. Check it out:

Read on

Other Recent Tux Machines' Posts

Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
FOSS related links
NVIDIA 560 Linux Graphics Driver to Fully Adopt Open-Source GPU Kernel Modules
NVIDIA announced their plans to fully transition to the open-source GPU kernel modules with the upcoming NVIDIA 560 graphics driver for Linux-based operating systems.
Windows TCO: Ransomware, Azure Downtime, Bricked Windows, People Dying in Hospitals
Lots of chaos
KaOS Linux 2024.07 Released with KDE Plasma 6.1 and Linux Kernel 6.9
The development team behind the independent KaOS Linux distribution announced today the release and general availability of download of the KaOS Linux 2024.07 ISO snapshot for July 2024.
Linux Kernel 6.10 Officially Released, This Is What’s New
Linus Torvalds announced today the release and general availability of Linux 6.10 as the latest stable kernel branch that introduces several new features and improved hardware support.
SUSE Requests openSUSE to Rebrand
an unexpected conflict has arisen in the openSUSE community with its long-time supporter and namesake, the SUSE company
Games: Just Crow Things, Humble Bundle, and Lots More
Latest GamingOnLinux articles, about 10 regarding games
The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) vs Microsoft
3 more reports - ongoing story developing
BSD Leftovers
OpenBSD, BSDCan, and More
today's leftovers
Red Hat fluff and more
Windows TCO: Microsoft Causes Chaos, Even Kills People (Again)
Major incidents again
 
today's howtos
first batch for today
Android Leftovers
Android 15 has a hidden screen saver that's out of this world
This past two weeks in KDE: fixing sticky keys and the worst crashes
These past two weeks were big for Wayland accessibility support
Microsoft has no right to demand Microsoft Accounts - Gabriel Sieben
Microsoft has absolutely no right, no grounds, to demand a Microsoft Account to set up Windows
Security Leftovers
Security incidents and more
Programming Leftovers
half of these about R
today's leftovers
SQLite, GNU/Linux, and Red Hat
4 reasons why it doesn't matter it's still not the year of Linux on desktop
The Linux community is tech-savvy and the OS already powers much of the world's infrastructure, making it a solid choice for those willing to learn
This Week in GNOME: #157 GUADEC 2024
Update on what happened across the GNOME project in the week from July 12 to July 19
My new test station for graphic pen tablet on Linux
Okay, I know: the photo may not make you dream: but this is my first test bench dedicated to Linux graphics tablets, and it's a big change for me
Best Free and Open Source Software
Only free and open source software is eligible for inclusion
Slackware: Java and Chromium Updates
Some newer versions
Debian: Gunnar Wolf, Enrico Zini, New Developers and Maintainers
Debian picks
today's howtos
half a dozen for now
Open Hardware: Arduino, Raspberry Pi, Amiga Retro, and More
half a dozen hardware-themed stories
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
FOSS picks for today
Programming/Development Leftovers
KDE, Mozilla, and more
Android Leftovers
Why does Android Auto have new icons
Mini review – Maintain focused productivity with Blanket for Linux
Many applications available for Linux only focus on just one or at most a limited number of related simple tasks
Apache Software Foundation Becomes Politics
the comments in LWN and suppression/censorship of them are quite revealing
Android Leftovers
Check out how many business still run old Android versions
Nvidia News
leftovers regarding Nvidia
Immich Introduces Licensing in the Latest Update
Immich 1.109 now features 'My Immich' URL forwarder & license purchases to support future development
OBS Studio 30.2 Adds Linux NVENC Encoding, Hybrid MP4 Support
OBS Studio, the open-source leader in cross-platform screen-casting and streaming software
today's howtos
many howtos
Pulsar 1.119 Code Editor Brings Refined Tools and Fixes
Pulsar 1.119, a free & open-source cross-platform code editor
GNOME’s New Video Player is Now Available on Flathub
Were you excited by news GNOME plans to replace the Totem media player in its core software set with a new, modern, and actively maintained app called Showtime
Best Free and Open Source Software
Only free and open source software is eligible for inclusion here
Collections of Different Linux Distributions
A distro provides the user with a desktop environment, preloaded applications, and ways to update and maintain the system
Top 7 Open Source CAD Software & AutoCAD Alternatives
The open source ecosystem is quite large and reaches many aspects of modern daily life
OrangePi 5 Max SBC with M.2 Key Slot and 2.5GbE LAN Port
The OrangePi 5 Max supports multiple operating systems, including OrangePi OS (Droid, Arch, OH), Ubuntu, Debian, and Android 12
Stable kernels: Linux 6.9.10, Linux 6.6.41, Linux 6.1.100, Linux 5.15.163, Linux 5.10.222, Linux 5.4.280, and Linux 4.19.318
I'm announcing the release of the 6.9.10 kernel
Peter de Schrijver RIP
The sad news that Peter de Schrijver has passed away has just reached us
Largely Open Source GitLab Is Evidently for Sale and Datadog Is Interested
People close to GitLab have told Reuters that the DevOps pipeline service is looking for a buyer and that cloud monitoring company Datadog is expressing an interest
Our Gemini Capsule is Turning Two [original]
Many people actually use Gemini, some participate in it by creating their own capsule (or capsules)
postmarketOS selected for NGI Zero Core funding / The European Union must keep funding free software
We are very grateful and eager to get started
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
Programming Leftovers
Programming related picks, esp. R
Openwashing and Free Software Leftovers
Mostly FOSS news
Open Hardware: Arduino, ESP32, and More
Some hardware news
Microsoft Failures and Abuses
Some Microsoft news
Audiocasts/Shows/Videos: Late Night Linux, mintCast, and More
New episodes and clips
Security Leftovers
With some "Linux" focus too
today's howtos
many howtos for the rest of the day
A new Windows alternative could launch on PCs later this year
now a version of it may finally land on PCs in the form of HarmonyOS Next
Is Linux the future of vehicle computers? Wind River and NETA Auto's collaboration suggests yes
This controller functions as an integrated gateway, enhancing the safety, control
Panthor open-source driver achieves OpenGL ES 3.1 conformance with Arm Mali-G610 GPU (RK3588 SoC)
Collabora has just announced that the Panthor open-source GPU kernel driver for third-generation Arm Valhall GPUs
Mozilla Selling Out Firefox Users
The latest on this
WordPress 6.6 “Dorsey”
Say hello to the latest WordPress!
today's leftovers
a bunch of stories for the day
Open Hardware: Arduino and SparkFun
3 stories for hardware hacking
Kernel Space and Graphics
3 stories for today
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and Programming
mostly coding related
today's howtos
10 howtos from 3 domains
Software: LibreChat, Traefik, and LibreOffice
Some Free software news
Security Leftovers
Security stories for today
PostgreSQL News: Tips, Integration and PGDay UK 2024
Some postgres posts and news
Android Leftovers
This is the first Android phone with Qi2 wireless charging
Blender 4.2 LTS 3D Graphics Software Officially Released, Here’s What’s New
The Blender Foundation released today Blender 4.2 LTS as the latest stable version of this powerful open-source, free, and cross-platform 3D graphics software for GNU/Linux, macOS, and Windows platforms.
Wolfi Linux Might Be the Next Cloud Security Savior
Can its innovative design launch a new solution for fortifying desktop distros, too
$39 Acelink SM81 MediaTek Filogic 820 WiFi 6 system-on-module runs OpenWrt 23.05 or Debian 11
Acelink says the module can run OpenWrt 23.05 or Debian 11.8 BullsEye with Linux 5.15
Nobara 40 Debuts with Major Overhauls and Enhanced Stability
The Fedora-based Nobara Linux 40 rolls out with extensive updates
Audacity 3.6 Open-Source Audio Editor Released with Master Effects, FFmpeg 7 Support
Audacity 3.6 open-source, free, and cross-platform audio editor has been released today as a major update introducing several new features, a fresh new look, and various improvements.
digiKam 8.4.0 is released
After five months of active maintenance and long bugs triage
Mozilla’s Policy Vision for the new EU Mandate: Advancing Openness, Privacy, Fair Competition, and Choice for all
Greater openness, privacy, fair competition, and meaningful choice online have never been more paramount
PeerTube 6.2 Introduces Automatic Subtitles
PeerTube 6.2, a decentralized video platform, brings easier moderation
Netfilter Announces nftables 1.1.0 Release
nftables 1.1.0 is out now, packed with essential fixes and compatibility improvements for robust Linux firewalling
Sparky 2024.07~dev0 with CLI Installer’s home encryption and Midori
This is an update of Sparky semi-rolling iso images (MinimalGUI and MinimalCLI only)
Best Free and Open Source Software
Here’s our verdict captured in a legendary LinuxLinks-style chart
CentOS Linux end of life, CentOS Stream and the new Red Hat Enterprise Linux landscape
CentOS Linux 7 reached its end of life - as highlighted by numerous articles across the IT world
How SUSE Is Replacing Red Hat as the Linux and Open Source Enterprise Standard-Bearer
SUSE seems to be poised to benefit from Red Hat’s errors
today's leftovers
3 more misc. links
Security Leftovers
3 security related picks
Programming Leftovers
Programming with C++, Python, and more
Windows TCO: HardBit, Other Ransomware, and More
The true cost of choosing Microsoft
Fedora and Red Hat Leftovers
the IBM stuff
today's howto
7 howtos for today
Games: Cyber Knights: Flashpoint, No Man's Sky - Worlds Part I, and More
New from GamingOnLinux
Kernel: RDNA, Graphics, Bootlin's Work, and LWN
mostly LWN
Sxmo: a text-centric mobile user interface
Sxmo, short for "Simple X Mobile", is described on its web site as ""a minimalist environment for Linux mobile devices""
Security Leftovers
Patches and more
OpenELA Launches Rapid Delivery of Enterprise Linux Build Sources
Open Enterprise Linux Association (OpenELA) launched a swift automation process for delivering Linux sources
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles