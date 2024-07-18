posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 18, 2024



Quoting: Nobara 40 Debuts with Major Overhauls and Enhanced Stability —

Over half a year after its previous 39 version, Nobara, a Fedora-based Linux distribution designed for gaming and content creation, has announced the release of its latest version, Nobara 40.

After some hiccups in earlier updates, the new release promises a smoother, more stable experience, loaded with enhancements geared toward performance and usability.

Nobara 40 features a completely remade Update System app. Gone are the days of the monolithic bash script; welcome a sleek Python GUI application seamlessly integrated with the Nobara Package Manager.