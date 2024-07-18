posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 18, 2024



Quoting: Is Linux the future of vehicle computers? Wind River and NETA Auto's collaboration suggests yes —

Wind River has joined forces with NETA Auto to create the HOZI supercomputing XPC Intelligent Control Domain Controller (XPC-S32G), which could indicate a future where Linux dominates vehicle computer systems. This controller functions as an integrated gateway, enhancing the safety, control, and upgradeability of intelligent vehicles.

Dai Dali, CTO of NETA Auto, emphasized the controller's significant impact on enhancing vehicle intelligence and software capabilities, which in turn improves user experiences. "Wind River's extensive professional services, including performance optimization and long-term support, are integral to our developments," Dali noted.

Woody Zou, General Manager for China at Wind River, pointed to software's transformative effect on the automotive sector. "Wind River Linux facilitates the efficient development and deployment of applications, driving the progress of software-defined vehicles," said Zou.

The HOZI XPC-S32G enables secure cross-domain connectivity and robust network security, while efficiently managing vehicle control with minimal latency. Its functionality spans several critical areas including central gateway, vehicle thermal management, and over-the-air updates. The technology is scheduled for implementation in NETA Auto’s upcoming NETA S model.