Release of Istio 1.22.3 and 1.21.5

Coming almost three months after Audacity 3.5, the Audacity 3.6 release introduces master effects, which are effects that apply to the entire project at once, a new compressor and limiter effects that feature gain reduction history when they’re used as a real-time effect, and new and improved dark and light themes.

Highlights of Blender 4.2, which is an LTS (Long Term Support) branch that will receive updates until July 2026, include support for GPU-accelerated compositing for final renders, GPU acceleration enabled by default for AMD GPUs on Linux and Windows systems, and rewritten render compositor CPU backend for a performance boost.

VirtualBox 7.0.20 is here a little over two months after VirtualBox 7.0.18, which was a small update adding more fixes to prevent UBSAN warnings and fixing an issue when time stamps were displayed incorrectly within mounted shared folder in the Linux Guest Additions, and addressing an issue causing host system crash when bridged or host-only network adapter was used for the virtual machine.

Coming only two weeks after KDE Plasma 6.1.2, the KDE Plasma 6.1.3 release is here to improve support for Flatpak apps in the Plasma Discover package manager by automatically handling rebases from runtimes, properly uninstalling EOL refs that have no replacement, and fixing some issues.

Based on Linux kernel 6.10, the GNU Linux-libre 6.10 kernel is here to clean up newly added drivers upstream, including Panthor, Intel IPU6, PRUEth SR1, rtw8703b, tps23881, air_en8811h, Intel ISH HID, and pcm6240.