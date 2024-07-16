Alternative File Managers to Ubuntu 24.04's Default Nautilus
This article is a listing of several alternatives to Ubuntu 24.04 default file manager Files also known as Nautilus. We write this for you who encounter some issue or want features missing on Nautilus. The alternatives are Dolphin, Nemo, Caja, and Thunar. We present you here a brief review of each of the four as well as how to install one to your Ubuntu machine. Happy reading!