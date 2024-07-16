posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 16, 2024,

updated Jul 16, 2024



Quoting: Your Phone is Giving Away More Than You Ever Bargained For – Purism —

Purism devices are not actively or passively sharing your personal data since they do not rely on traditional big tech platforms such as Apple’s iOS or Google’s Android. Similarly, there is no interaction with an Apple App Store or Google Play Store.

Purism devices run on an open-source, hardened Linux Kernel. While Linux is also at the heart of Android OS, it is by no-means “open sourced” anymore. (I will write later on the multiple “forks” of Android.)

Additionally, Purism has devices that are manufactured in the United States. The supply chain and hygiene of the devices are safeguarded by US Citizens. This greatly lessens the threat of offensive and non-friendly nation-state actors nestling an attack in the hardware, firmware or Layer 7 software.

Perhaps most importantly of all – Purism is a Social Purpose Corporation (SPC). Here’s what that means...