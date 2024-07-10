Colombia: New All-time High for GNU/Linux This Month

Firefox 129 looks like a small update to the popular open-source web browser that only introduces an improved Reader View that replaces the “Type controls” menu with a “Text and layout” menu that features new options for setting character spacing, word spacing, and text alignment.

Clonezilla Live 3.1.3 is here about two and a half months after Clonezilla Live 3.1.2 to rebase the underlying GNU/Linux operating system on the Debian Sid repository as of June 28th, 2024, and bump the kernel from the Linux 6.7.9 used in the previous version to Linux 6.9.7, for better hardware support, of course.

Firefox 128, which is the new ESR (Extended Support Release) series, includes a revamped dialog to clear user data, which was initially planned for Firefox 126, but it needed more work to hit the stable channel. The new dialog lets you easily clear your browsing history, cookies, site data, site settings, and temporary cached files or pages.